Boston to reopen 28 schools for 1,700 more students

The students invited to return to buildings next Monday are those with significant and complex disabilities, classified as a “Level 3″ or higher, and students learning English who had limited or interrupted formal education, said Xavier Andrews, a spokesman for the district.

Currently, fewer than 200 of the district’s 51,000 enrolled students attend classes in-person at four schools in Boston.

Boston Public Schools will reopen 28 more schools for an additional 1,700 students on Dec. 14, officials confirmed Monday.

Andrews wasn’t immediately sure whether the students returning to schools would also include homeless students or those in custody of child-protective services. Those students were among those who received in-person learning before schools closed in October amid rising coronavirus rates.

“Children only get one childhood and no do-overs,” Superintendent Brenda Cassellius told staffers Monday in a letter obtained by the Globe. “That is why we believe we must act now and get our students back in school.”

For the vulnerable students who are being invited back, Cassellius said, the “cumulative days, weeks and months without in-person instruction, or access to remote learning, is significantly risking their success in school and ultimately, their life outcomes.”

Some schools have reached out to families who will be invited to return to classrooms. The district plans to notify all families on Tuesday, Andrews said, when translated versions of the letters will be available for families who speak languages other than English.

The development comes days after about 100 children and parents protested outside Boston City Hall, and after Mayor Martin J. Walsh said he didn’t expect schools to reopen until after the Christmas break.





