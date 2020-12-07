COVID-19 testing site opening at former Hingham light plant

The town of Hingham is partnering with a private company to open a COVID-19 testing site at the former Hingham light plant in South Hingham.
Tests will be available by appointment from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays starting Dec. 10, according to a statement from the Board of Selectmen. Hingham residents and town employees will get priority from 7 to 10 a.m.; after that, appointments will be open to the general public, the statement said.
Tests will be done on people of all ages, with or without symptoms. However, people without symptoms, or without health insurance, will be billed $140 at the time of the test.
“The town’s residents and employees deserve ready access to a testing facility that accepts reservations, where testing can be done in a safe environment, and that provides high-quality test results,” Selectman Joe Fisher said in the statement.
The company doing the testing – mPathy – has a similar site in Brookline. Founder Jackson Stone lives in Hingham and wanted to bring the services to his hometown, the statement said.
Mary Power, who chairs the Board of Selectmen, said the town was providing the building and police details to manage traffic flow, and mPathy was paying a license fee of $500 per month to cover utilities.
The town also is paying $20,000 to mPathy toward the cost of the operation, she said, with a formula determining future costs based on the number of people covered by insurance.
More information about the tests is available at mpathy.org.
Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.