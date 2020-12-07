COVID-19 testing site opening at former Hingham light plant

The town of Hingham is partnering with a private company to open a COVID-19 testing site at the former Hingham light plant in South Hingham.

Tests will be available by appointment from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays starting Dec. 10, according to a statement from the Board of Selectmen. Hingham residents and town employees will get priority from 7 to 10 a.m.; after that, appointments will be open to the general public, the statement said.

Tests will be done on people of all ages, with or without symptoms. However, people without symptoms, or without health insurance, will be billed $140 at the time of the test.