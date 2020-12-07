COVID-19 testing site opens at Riverside MBTA station in Newton

A new COVID-19 testing site opened Monday at the Riverside MBTA station in Newton Lower Falls, Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said.

The Riverside site, which is operated by CIC Health, is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for testing by appointment, Fuller said in a statement. The tests are for adults, as well as children who are age 2 and older. A physician’s referral is not required for a test.

The cost of each test is $80 and is not covered by insurance, Fuller said. The city’s Health and Human Services staff is working with CIC Health to provide vulnerable clients access to the testing. CIC Health also is working to offer an option paid for by insurance, Fuller said.