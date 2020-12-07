COVID-19 testing site opens at Riverside MBTA station in Newton

A new COVID-19 testing site opened Monday at the Riverside MBTA station in Newton Lower Falls, Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said.
The Riverside site, which is operated by CIC Health, is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for testing by appointment, Fuller said in a statement. The tests are for adults, as well as children who are age 2 and older. A physician’s referral is not required for a test.
The cost of each test is $80 and is not covered by insurance, Fuller said. The city’s Health and Human Services staff is working with CIC Health to provide vulnerable clients access to the testing. CIC Health also is working to offer an option paid for by insurance, Fuller said.
Test results are expected to be returned within 24 to 36 hours, she said, if not sooner. An appointment to be tested can be made at cic-health.com.
“Having a site close by is great as we continue to see escalating case numbers in Newton and Massachusetts; access to testing is another beneficial tool in breaking the chain of virus transmission,” Fuller said in the statement.
Fuller said free tests are available without a physician’s referral at the state’s Stop the Spread sites.
