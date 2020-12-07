Former Harvard fencing coach, Md. businessman both indicted in alleged $1.5m college admissions bribery scheme

The indictment charges the former coach, Peter Brand, 67, of Cambridge, and telecom mogul Jie “Jack” Zhao, 61, of Potomac, Md., with one count each of conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery and federal programs bribery, said a statement from the office of US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling.

A federal grand jury in Boston on Monday formally indicted a onetime Harvard fencing coach and a Maryland businessman on charges alleging the pair engaged in an elaborate $1.5 million bribery scheme to secure the wealthy executive’s sons entry into the Ivy League school and spots on its vaunted fencing team.

Former Harvard University fencing coach Peter Brand, pictured on Nov. 16, 2020 as he left the Moakley Federal Courthouse in Boston.

Lawyers for the men, who were each arrested last month, have said their clients are innocent of wrongdoing, with Brand’s attorney telling the Globe the former coach “did nothing wrong” and looks forward to the truth coming out in court. Zhao’s counsel said recently that Zhao’s sons were “academic stars in high school and internationally competitive fencers who obtained admission to Harvard on their own merit.”

But prosecutors tell a different story, alleging that Zhao purchased Brand’s Needham house at an inflated price, renovated Brand’s new condo, paid his car loan and utility bills, and funneled other payments to Brand through nonprofit foundations, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Monday in federal court in Boston.

Advertisement

In exchange, prosecutors said, Brand promised spots on the school’s fencing team, and recruited both of Zhao’s sons, one of whom entered Harvard in 2014, the other in 2017.

The federal charges marked the first time a member of the Harvard staff has been criminally implicated in the admissions scandal roiling campuses across the country. The alleged Harvard scam played out over several years, involving several men at the top of the rarefied sport, reaching into international fencing tournaments and a well-known training academy, while corrupting Harvard’s process for recruiting elite athletes.

Advertisement

Zhao is slated for arraignment in the case Monday afternoon, while Brand is scheduled for arraignment Dec. 10, court records show. Both men are currently free on bond.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.