Homeless man arrested sitting on couch in basement of Tom and Gisele’s Brookline mansion

Cineus was arrested in October 2019 while allegedly wearing a Brady jersey worth $10,000 he stole from the Patriots Hall of Fame at Patriot Place in Foxborough, the Globe reported. According to court records, that case is pending as are four other criminal cases against him in Wrentham District Court, and warrants have been issued for his arrest for failing to return to court.

The man was identified as 34-year-old Zanini Cineus, who allegedly broke into the mansion at 112 Woodland Road around 5:55 a.m., a move that triggered the security system at the house built in 2015 and which the power couple has twice put on the market.

Using an interior security system with cameras in various rooms, Brookline police Monday arrested a homeless man sitting on a couch in the basement of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s mansion, police said.

The mansion was originally on the market for $39.5 million, but the asking price was cut to $33.9 million when it did not attract a buyer. The five-bedroom home on a 5-acre lot is still for sale, but being marketed privately, the Globe reported.

Brady left New England after the 2019 season and now plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brookline police sent officers to the house Monday while getting new information from the department’s dispatchers monitoring security cameras operating inside the home, police wrote in a statement.

“Dispatch updated police units upon their arrival that the subject was now in the basement, sitting on a couch,’' police wrote in the statement.

“Responding units were given the access code and were able to gain access to the property. Officers immediately went to the basement and located the subject, who was laying on the couch in the middle of the room,’' police wrote.

Cineus was arrested without incident. Brookline Police Lieutenant Jennifer Paster said there was no sign that Cineus was intent on stealing anything from the house.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Brookline District Court.





No further information about the break-in is currently available.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.