Lanes of I-93 in Canton closed after tractor-trailer overturns

By Breanne Kovatch Globe Correspondent,Updated December 7, 2020, 1 hour ago
A truck on Interstate 93 in Canton rolled over and the contents were spilled across the highway on Monday.
Several lanes of Interstate 93 in Canton were closed after a tractor-trailer rolled over Monday, officials said.

There were minor injuries in the crash, State Police said.

Photos of the crash show the tractor-trailer lying on its side with debris scattered across the travel lanes.

State Police tweeted at about 1 p.m. that all but the two left travel lanes were closed. The ramp from Route 138 to I-93 southbound was also closed.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

A long traffic jam on Interstate 93.
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.