Lanes of I-93 in Canton closed after tractor-trailer overturns

Several lanes of Interstate 93 in Canton were closed after a tractor-trailer rolled over Monday, officials said.
There were minor injuries in the crash, State Police said.
Photos of the crash show the tractor-trailer lying on its side with debris scattered across the travel lanes.
State Police tweeted at about 1 p.m. that all but the two left travel lanes were closed. The ramp from Route 138 to I-93 southbound was also closed.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
