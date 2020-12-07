Mayor Walsh blasts proposed MBTA service cuts, warns ‘they would hurt workers’

“The bottom line here is that these cuts are just simply wrong,” Walsh said during a briefing outside the Government Center T stop, flanked by several city councilors and advocates. “They would hurt workers. They would discourage ridership. They will slow our recovery. They create a bigger problem down the road.”

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Monday blasted proposed service cuts to the MBTA , asserting during a news conference that the measures would harm the most vulnerable city residents and cut hundreds of jobs.

Walsh conceded that the T is cash-strapped.

“Be creative,” Walsh said. “Look at your budgets. I was in the Legislature in 1997 and there was three times where we had to make drastic cuts. In this particular case, it’s not even about raising revenue at this particular moment because the ridership is not there. It’s about realigning our priorities. Here in our city budget, the City Council, this year and myself, we cut $65 million out of the budget. We were able to look at our debt, and realign some of our debt and make some cuts and put some hiring freezes in place.”

Cutting T service now, Walsh added, “will set us back further in the Commonwealth.”

Under the proposed cuts, the commuter rail would stop running at 9 p.m., ferry service would go on indefinite hiatus, a smattering of bus routes would be eliminated, and subway trains would run less frequently in an effort to scale back service during the coronavirus pandemic.

With ridership and fare revenue buckled by the virus and its economic disruptions, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s proposed slate of service cuts would save $142 million by summer 2022.

If approved by the T’s oversight board, the cuts would take effect between spring and summer.

Transit ridership collapsed at the beginning of the pandemic and remains far below normal levels. Commuter rail and ferry ridership is down around 90 percent, subway trips are down about 75 percent, and bus rides are down about 60 percent, though rates vary from line to line.

Among the officials who joined Walsh Monday was City Council President Kim Janey, who noted that the city is relying heavily on essential workers, many of whom use the T. She said the proposed cuts “undermine the needs of our essential workers and the sacrifices they are making to protect our communities. The proposed cuts would add an unnecessary strain to our economic recovery, as many other workers also rely on public transportation.”

Janey continued, “It is no secret that there are large gaps in service in lower-income communities of color. These communities are routinely underserved, with Black commuters spending 64 more hours on buses per year than white commuters. As someone who does not own a car, I often rely on public transportation. ... I understand many of the challenges — long wait times, schedule inconsistencies, and street congestion are just some of the issues that could be mitigated with higher investment in the T, not cuts.”

MBTA officials say they took a data-driven approach in determining where to cut service, focusing on routes and times of day when ridership has been low. The goal is to maintain service on parts of the system that have remained in heavier use, such as bus routes in lower-income areas and communities of color.

The plan includes several major changes:

Bus and subway service would end at midnight each night, up to an hour earlier than usual.

Subway frequency would decline about 20 percent, adding about a minute or two between arrivals, Poftak said.

The most frequent bus lines would see availability reduced by an average of 5 percent, though that would vary from route to route. The busiest routes might see no cuts, but less popular routes could see greater reductions.

A number of bus routes with lower ridership or other nearby transit options would be consolidated or shortened, and 25 would be eliminated, including some in suburbs such as Dedham, Melrose, and Beverly.

Trolleys on the Green Line’s E branch would end service at Brigham Circle rather than continuing to Heath Street.

All ferry service between downtown Boston and Hingham, Hull, and Charlestown would stop operating as soon as March.

Commuter rail service would no longer operate on weekends, a proposal that was floated a few years ago during a previous budget crisis but was quickly rescinded after public opposition.

Six commuter rail stops with especially low ridership during the pandemic would be closed: Plymouth Station, Plimptonville Station in Walpole, Cedar Park Station in Melrose, Prides Crossing in Beverly, and the Silver Hill and Hastings stations in Weston.

Information about specific routes is available online at mbta.com/forging-ahead.

Overall, the MBTA would maintain about 85 percent of normal bus service, 70 percent of subway service, and 65 percent of commuter rail service. Even accounting for riders’ social distancing needs, it’s a reasonable level of service given the sharp ridership declines, T officials have said.

