New survey shows most Rhode Islanders support COVID-19 restrictions

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 62,137 confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, after adding 1,326 new cases. The most recent overall daily test-positive rate was 9.2 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 32.6 percent. The state announced 13 more deaths, bringing the total to 1,413. There were 408 people in the hospital.

As we enter the second week of Rhode Island’s pause to control the spread of COVID-19, a new poll shows the majority of residents overwhelmingly support some of the restrictions that have been enacted in recent weeks.

The survey from the COVID-19 Consortium for Understanding the Public’s Policy Preferences Across States, which has been conducting this kind of research throughout the pandemic, shows that at least 70 percent of Rhode Islanders support asking people to stay at home and avoid gatherings, canceling major sports and entertainment events, and restricting international travel to the US as ways to control the spread.

You can read the full survey here. As you can see below, every restriction mentioned had the support of at least 55 percent of residents.

Asking people to stay at home and avoid gathering in groups: 79.8 percent

Requiring most businesses other than grocery stores and pharmacies to close: 55.2 percent

Canceling major sports and entertainment events: 73.9 percent

Limiting restaurants to carryout only: 68.1 percent

Restricting international travel to the US: 87.2 percent

Restricting travel within the US: 69.7 percent

Prohibiting K-12 schools from teaching in person: 65.9 percent

Interestingly, there are a few restrictions that have more support in other states. Rhode Island was one of only seven states where fewer than 80 percent of residents support stay-at-home requests, and one of 11 states where fewer than 75 percent backed canceling major sports events.

When it comes to prohibiting in-person teaching in schools, Rhode Island was closer to the middle of the pack among states. Our neighbors, Massachusetts (61.8 percent) and Connecticut (59.2 percent), supported in-person schooling slightly more.

The consortium includes researchers from Harvard, Northeastern, Rutgers, and Northwestern. They surveyed 19,766 individuals across the country between Nov. 3 and Nov. 23 via an online poll.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ Dr. Ashish K. Jha, the dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health, tells the Globe that he faced threats after testifying before Congress about the inefficacy of hydroxychloroquine, a drug used to treat malaria and touted by President Donald Trump as a “game changer” in the fight against the coronavirus. Read more.

⚓ President-elect Joe Biden is expected to tap California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to be secretary of health and human services, the job that Governor Gina Raimondo said last week she would not be taking with the new administration. Read more.

⚓ This week’s Ocean State Innovators Q&A is with Angus Davis, founder of Upserve Inc., a Rhode Island-based startup which was just acquired by Lightspeed POS Inc. for $430 million in cash and stock. E-mail Ed Fitzpatrick if you have someone he should talk to for his weekly interview. Read more.

⚓ It might be December, but someone needs to get former Rhode Island baseball star Chris Iannetta to a local beach ASAP now that he’s retired. He says he hasn’t been to one since he was 16. Read more.

⚓ Tracy Sormanti, a Rhode Island native and cheerleading director for the New England Patriots since 1994, died Friday after a three-year battle with multiple myeloma. Read more.

MORE ON BOSTONGLOBE.COM

⚓ Health: Massachusetts General Hospital infectious diseases chief Rochelle Walensky has been picked by President-elect Joe Biden to be the new director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Read more.

⚓ Politics: President Trump and the Republican-led US Senate are expected to back a $908 billion pandemic relief package. Read more.

⚓ Family: It won’t be easy to tell your family you can’t attend a gathering this holiday season because of the pandemic, so these experts are offering advice. Read more.

⚓ Entertainment: Speaking of the holidays, my colleague Hiawatha Bray reviews the gaming system that every kid is asking Santa for this year. Read more.

⚓ Television: Matthew Gilbert’s breakdown of the best television shows of 2020 is exactly what you need right now. Read more.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

⚓ The Watson Institute at Brown University is hosting a virtual discussion at 4 p.m. on how partisan polarization and political competition are reshaping democratic politics in the United States and around the world.

⚓ The Providence External Review Authority will meet at 5 p.m. to discuss its next steps in hiring a new executive director and consider asking the City Council to conduct an audit on the agency’s spending.

⚓ The Joint Committee on the State Lottery meets at 4 p.m. to consider Mark Furcolo’s appointment as state lottery director.

