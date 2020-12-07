Paul Sarbanes, senator from Maryland who led overhaul of corporate accounting rules, dies at 87

Unlike many of his contemporary officeholders, Mr. Sarbanes was uncomfortable with the backslapping, glad-handing and grandstanding that often go with public office. He avoided the social and party circuit in the nation’s capital and rarely spent a night in Washington, preferring instead to drive home to his wife and children in Baltimore.

Paul S. Sarbanes, who as a young Maryland congressman drafted and introduced the first article of impeachment against President Richard Nixon and as a five-term US senator tightened the regulation of corporate accounting practices after corruption scandals at Enron and other businesses, died Dec. 6 in Baltimore. He was 87.

Sometimes described as a "phantom senator," he often shunned even perfunctory self-promotion tactics such as issuing news releases and holding news conferences. He was widely recognized for a superb intellect and a quick and nimble mind, but he had "an odd lack of sparkle for one so brilliant," journalist Peter A. Jay once wrote in the Baltimore Sun.

What he lacked in charisma, however, he made up for in tenacity. The son of Greek immigrants, Mr. Sarbanes began his working career busing tables and washing dishes at his parents’ restaurant on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. He attended Princeton University on scholarship, studied in England on a Rhodes scholarship and graduated from Harvard Law School before embarking on a career in Democratic politics.

He served four years in the Maryland House of Delegates, in addition to his 36 years on Capitol Hill. His 30 years in the Senate were matched by only one other Marylander, Barbara Mikulski, D, who retired in 2017 after five terms. Mr. Sarbanes did not seek reelection to a sixth term in the Senate in 2006.

During his years in Congress, Mr. Sarbanes was known for backing liberal legislation, including measures to promote low-income housing, environmental protection and preservation, investor protection and consumer privacy. He opposed busing programs for racial balance in public schools.

Mr. Sarbanes helped shape legislation affecting Social Security, tax policy and campaign financing. He did not write or introduce many bills, arguing instead that the important work of Congress is done in the negotiating that takes place in the committees and subcommittees. He was adept at the unglamorous tasks of drafting and redrafting amendments and details that could draw bipartisan support for the measures he backed.

In a 1994 interview with The Washington Post, Mr. Sarbanes described himself as a “different sort of politician. I’m not always out there blowing my own trumpet. . . . You can get a lot done if you let others take some, maybe all, of the credit for it.”

Colleagues in the Senate thought of him as someone who studied hard and was thoroughly prepared.

“He’s a thinker, a clear and thorough thinker,” Senator Robert C. Byrd, Democrat of West Virginia, told the Post in 1988. Throughout his years in the Senate, Mr. Sarbanes maintained a close relationship with Byrd, a former Senate majority leader, which was said to have been among the sources of his influence on Capitol Hill.

While serving in the House of Representatives from 1971 to 1977, Mr. Sarbanes earned a coveted spot on the Judiciary Committee. He became a crucial voice on the panel during the Watergate scandal.

In June 1972, during his first term in the House, several men with ties to the Nixon administration's Committee to Reelect the President were arrested in a nighttime burglary of the Democratic National Committee office at the Watergate apartment and office building in Washington.

Two years later, the Judiciary Committee was considering impeachment of the president for allegedly impeding investigation of the break-in. Mr. Sarbanes drafted the article of impeachment approved by the committee on a 27-to-11 vote.

It accused Nixon of making false statements to investigators, withholding relevant evidence, approving or counseling perjury, interfering with the Justice Department's investigation, approving payment of hush money to Watergate defendants, passing on information about the investigation to his aides who were suspects, making false statements to the American people about White House involvement in Watergate and leading defendants to believe they might receive clemency for the silence.

The president, according to the article, "has acted in a manner contrary to his trust as President and subversive of constitutional government, to the great prejudice of the cause of law and justice and to the manifest injury of the people of the United States.

"Wherefore Richard M. Nixon, by such conduct, warrants impeachment and trial and removal from office."

Nixon resigned the presidency less than two weeks after the Judiciary Committee's vote to impeach.

In the later years of his political career, Mr. Sarbanes rarely mentioned his role in the impeachment. But long afterward, when a lobbyist remarked that Mr. Sarbanes had sponsored no major law and “the best he could have hoped for was having a Metro stop named after him,” Mr. Sarbanes replied, “Look, my name was on the first article of impeachment on the president of the United States.”

Mr. Sarbanes won a Senate seat in 1976 and chaired the Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs from 2001 to 2003.

As chairman, he wrote with Representative Michael G. Oxley, Republican of Ohio, the 2002 Sarbanes-Oxley Act, which was intended to ensure that publicly held businesses disclose to potential investors an accurate and complete portrayal of their financial condition.

In February 2008, while in Norfolk to receive an award from the Economics Club of Hampton Roads, Mr. Sarbanes recalled how false and misleading corporate profit-and-loss statements had damaged the economy in the years immediately preceding Sarbanes-Oxley.

"Lots of people lost their jobs," he told the Virginian-Pilot newspaper. "People's retirements were severely affected, so there are very real consequences from not doing things the right way."

The Sarbanes-Oxley law gave prosecutors new tools to enforce laws against business executives who mislead and defraud investors, and it was among the most far-reaching legislation regarding securities since the Great Depression.

It came in the wake of accounting scandals at companies such as Enron, Tyco International, Adelphia, Peregrine Systems and WorldCom, in which the true value of the businesses was overstated, deceiving investors who lost billions of dollars when the stock prices of the companies collapsed. The cumulative deceptions shook public confidence in the nation's securities markets and endangered the stability of the national financial system.

From an investor’s standpoint, the measures of Sarbanes-Oxley have clarified the corporate financial landscape, said Nell Minow, a corporate governance expert. Many of the provisions of the legislation, she told the Post, had been debated and discussed for a long time, and in Sarbanes-Oxley “their moment finally came.”

Sections of the law requiring businesses to disclose the effectiveness of internal controls have drawn fire from businesses about high costs and burdensome regulation, she said, but the corporate complaints have not found widespread momentum outside the business community.

Paul Spyros Sarbanes was born in Salisbury, Md., on Feb. 3, 1933. At Princeton, he was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa honor society and graduated magna cum laude in 1954.

Mr. Sarbanes studied at the University of Oxford before graduating from Harvard Law School in 1960. He then returned to Maryland, where he was a law clerk to Judge Morris A. Soper on the US Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit.

After serving two terms in the Maryland House of Delegates, Mr. Sarbanes stepped onto the national political stage after defeating incumbent George Fallon in the Democratic primary for a Baltimore-based seat in the US House.

In seeking a place in the US Senate after the Watergate affair, Mr. Sarbanes triumphed easily in the general election against Senator J. Glenn Beall Jr., a Republican who had been a Nixon supporter. Mr. Sarbanes’ strong reputation among constituents, his visible role during the Watergate hearings and endorsements from unions led to his victory.

From 1960 until she died in 2009, Mr. Sarbanes was married to the former Christine Dunbar, a teacher of Latin and Greek. In addition to his son, who was elected to the US House in 2006, Mr. Sarbanes leaves a daughter, Janet, and another son, Michael. A complete list of survivors was not immediately available.

Paul Sarbanes was never considered a colorful yarn-spinner, but there was one story he loved to tell about his years at Princeton — the time he shushed Albert Einstein.

He was a freshman in 1950, catching a catnap in his dormitory between classes, when loud voices outside woke him. "Quiet out there!" he shouted to no avail. The noise continued, and the sleepy future senator went to an open window to confront the transgressors, only to find himself face-to-face with the world's most famous scientist, who was leading visitors on a tour of the campus.

There was no exchange of harsh words. Einstein and the group moved on, and the Princeton freshman resumed his nap.