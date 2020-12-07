Public release of videos should not derail case against Providence sergeant, prosecutors argue

After the videos were released to the media in November by Jose Batista, the former executive director of the Providence External Review Authority (PERA), a lawyer for Hanley filed a motion to have the criminal case against him dismissed, saying the release of the videos violated Hanley’s rights to due process and Batista had prejudiced the case before trial.

Sgt. Joseph Hanley was charged with simple assault in May after allegedly kicking a handcuffed man, kneeling on his head and stepping onto his legs after the man was dragged out of a car for arrest in April. The incident was recorded on a cell phone video recorded by a witness and a body-camera video from an officer at the scene.

PROVIDENCE — State prosecutors are urging a Superior Court judge not to dismiss a criminal case against a Providence sergeant accused of assaulting a handcuffed man, saying that videos released before a trial shouldn’t prejudice the case against him.

But on Monday state prosecutors pointed out such videos may appear on social media within hours of an incident — and in a situation involving police use of force, the release of such videos may be an important way to stem civil unrest and address calls for transparency.

In Hanley’s case, “the question is not whether there has been any publicity,” wrote special assistant attorney general Michael McCabe in an objection filed Friday. “The question is whether that publicity has been so inflammatory and pervasive as to negate the possibility of an impartial fact finder.”

In November, Batista decided to give the videos to the media over the objections of the police, the attorney general, and PERA’s board of directors, all of whom were concerned about undermining the case against Hanley. Batista told the Globe that he wanted PERA to have a seat “at the table” for criminal investigations of police, including the current high-profile investigation of a Providence police officer involved in a crash that left a moped rider critically injured in October.

PERA’s board voted 6 to 3 to fire Batista days later. On Monday, the board discussed the search for a new executive director and unanimously voted to ask the City Council to authorize an audit of spending going back to January 2018, a year before Batista was hired.

In November, lawyer Michael J. Colucci argued the release of the videos violated Hanley’s rights to due process and that Batista had prejudiced the case before trial. Colucci cited the case of Dr. Samuel Sheppard, who was convicted of the brutal murder of his wife, Marilyn Reece Sheppard, in 1954. The Supreme Court overturned the conviction, ruling that the state trial judge had failed to protect the defendant from prejudicial pretrial publicity that deprived Sheppard of a fair trial.

In his objection filed Friday, McCabe wrote that Colucci has not proven that District Court Judge Brian Goldman, who is hearing the case, or any other District Court judges in Rhode Island, would be unable to be fair and impartial based on the release of the videos. Goldman has said that he hasn’t even seen the videos, McCabe noted.

To dismiss the case, the judge would have to determine that no judge could be impartial, McCabe wrote.

McCabe also pointed out the differences between the Hanley case and the Sheppard case — namely, that the prosecution in Sheppard’s case had disclosed a host of prejudicial information not admitted as evidence into trial.

A more similar case is one closer to home: the high-profile case of Christopher J. Hightower, convicted of murdering a couple and their 8-year-old daughter in Barrington.

Hightower appealed his murder convictions, arguing that the court had erred in denying his motion to change the venue of his trial, due to media coverage. The state Supreme Court denied his appeal and found that he hadn’t presented convincing evidence of prejudice among jurors.

And that case had far more media coverage than this one, McCabe noted.

The prosecutor also pointed to the reality of modern life: videos are everywhere.

“Given the state of social media, the ubiquity of cellphone and body worn camera videos that make their way into the public domain hours if not minutes after incidents take place, acceding to a motion like the one brought by the defendant means that motions to dismiss would become the norm rather than the exception,” McCabe wrote.

“Additionally, in the case of police use of force cases, public demands for police accountability and transparency might warrant pretrial release of body worn camera video; particularly where public unrest might become an issue.”

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha is currently waiting for an ethical opinion from state Supreme Court’s ethics advisory panel on whether state prosecutors can recommend the release of body-camera videos before trials when officers use force.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.