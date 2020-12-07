‘Star Wars’ is filming in Boston ...Boston, England, that is

But people’s dreams of McGregor, who plays Obi-Wan Kenobi , sipping on a Dunkin’ coffee in between lightsaber fighting scenes were soon dashed, when the film industry website that had originally announced the legendary film series would be coming to the region admitted to a slight geographic mix-up.

Last week, after Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence excited fans while filming a scene for their latest movie at South Station , news broke that another big production could soon be coming to Boston. “Star Wars: Kenobi,” starring Ewan McGregor, was reportedly set to arrive in the wintry city like Luke Skywalker exploring the ice planet Hoth.

The force will not be with us after all.

They had meant the other Boston — you know, the one in England that’s our city’s namesake.

The confusion started when the Film & Television Industry Alliance’s production tracking website, productionlist.com, listed that the latest Star Wars installment was slated to shoot in Boston, Mass., and London on Jan. 4.

The listing was picked up CBS Boston and other outlets, setting off a fervor about what it would be like to have George Lucas’s sci-fi franchise filmed in New England.

“Does Obi Wan slay a bunch of Tusken Raiders for parking their speeder in his spot he shoveled out after a sand storm, despite clearly marking it with a space saver?” one person asked after the story was tweeted by the news station.

“The fahs is wicked strong wid ya, Kid,” another chimed in.

People started creating memes of a bearded McGregor holding a lightsaber while standing in front of the Citgo sign, the words “May the fawce be witcha” floating above his head. Another person made an edited movie clip that spliced together scenes from “Star Wars” and Martin Scorsese’s 2006 movie “The Departed.”

By the next day, news that the television series might be filmed in Boston had even reached the desk of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

The comedian and talk show host tweeted a video that showed clips of “Star Wars” characters set to a “Cheers”-like theme song.

“Kenobi is filming in Boston next month,” he wrote. “We have an exclusive preview of the opening credits.”

But not long after the initial story was reported, some skepticism arose. Soon after, the rumors were dispelled.

As of Monday, productionlist.com said “Stars Wars: Kenobi,” which is in pre-production, would be filming in “Boston, England, United Kingdom,” a roughly six-hour plane ride from where tea was dumped into the harbor in defiance of British rule.

The alliance did not immediately return a request for comment about the mix-up.

A summary about the Disney+ series on the Film & Television Industry Alliance’s website described it as taking place on “Tatooine,” a desert planet in the galaxy’s outer rim.

“A harsh desert world where farmers toil in the heat of two suns while trying to protect themselves and their loved ones from marauding Tusken Raiders,” the listing read. “A backwater planet on the edge of civilized space. And an unlikely place to find a Jedi Master in hiding, or an orphaned infant boy on whose tiny shoulders rests the future of the galaxy.”

Of course, news that the series won’t be shot here in January after all left some fans feeling a bit deflated, like Han Solo when he’s betrayed by Lando.

“We went from ‘a galaxy wicked fah fah away’ to ‘a galaxy rather far away indeed’ quite fast,” one person lamented on Twitter.

Here are some of the funny responses to the original announcement:

