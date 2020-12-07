State reports 2,463 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 30 new deaths Monday

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts increased by 2,463 on Monday, bringing the state’s total to 250,022.
The death toll from confirmed cases rose by 30, to 10,793, the Department of Public Health reported.
The agency said 58,452 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 1,516 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.
The public health department reported that 43,304 more tests had been conducted for the virus that causes COVID-19. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 9 million. New antigen tests were completed for 469 people, bringing that total to 280,896.
The seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 5.46 percent, according to the state. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.
John Hilliard of the Globe staff contributed to this report.
Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.