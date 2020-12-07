Woman, 21, dies in multi-car crash on Route 24 in West Bridgewater

State Police said they responded at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday to the multi-vehicle crash on Route 24 southbound, where a 21-year-old woman driving a 2008 Toyota Camry hit the median barrier between the two sides of the highway.

The woman, whose identity has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said in a statement Monday. Another woman was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

After her car stopped in the center lane, the woman got out to look at the damage when she and her car were hit by a 24-year-old Braintree woman driving a 2008 Jeep Liberty, State Police said.

The Jeep then hit a Nissan Altima, rolled over, and then hit an Audi A6, troopers said.

The Camry driver was pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said. The 24-year-old Jeep driver, who had her seatbelt on, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with minor injuries.

The Nissan and Audi drivers wore seatbelts and were not injured in the incident, State Police said.

The incident remains under investigation by State Police and the Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office.





Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.