Armed individuals gathered outside the home of Michigan’s chief election officer ‘seeking to overturn the will’ of voters

Despite being an “energetic advocate for the right and importance of peaceful protest,” Benson said the demonstrators were not there for that purpose — but to intimidate.

The crowd shouted “obscenities” and chanted “into bullhorns in the dark of night,” Benson, a Democrat, said.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson was decorating her house in Detroit for Christmas on Saturday night with her four-year-old son and had plans to watch “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” when “dozens of armed individuals” gathered outside her home, she wrote in a press release.

“There is a line crossed when gatherings are done with the primary purpose of intimidation of public officials who are carrying out the oath of office they solemnly took as elected officials,” Benson said.

She attributed the actions of “these latest protestors” to the ongoing political climate, calling them “an extension of the noise and clouded efforts to spread false information about the security and accuracy of our elections” that has arisen since the presidential election.

Michigan is one of several battleground states where President Trump and his legal team have launched lawsuits following Biden’s win, baselessly claiming that widespread election fraud occurred in an attempt to stop the certification of votes and overturn the outcome in his favor.

The Michigan Court of Appeals rejected an appeal from the campaign Friday — one of the latest in a string of defeats for the president. Federal judges nationwide have repeatedly turned down lawsuits filed by Trump’s attorneys, and often in a blistering manner — dismissing their lack of evidence and unfounded arguments.

“Through blatantly false press releases, purely political legislative hearings, bogus legal claims, and so called ‘affidavits’ that fail to allege any clear or cogent evidence of wrongdoing, those unhappy with the results of this election have perpetuated an unprecedented, dangerous, egregious campaign to erode the public’s confidence in the results of one of the most secure, accessible, and transparent elections in our state’s history,” Benson said.

It was only this past Wednesday that Rudy Giuliani — who recently tested positive for the coronavirus, and is reportedly hospitalized — was in Michigan on behalf of the campaign.









“The demands made outside my home were unambiguous, loud, and threatening,” Benson said. “They targeted me in my role as Michigan’s Chief Election officer.”

Some of the demonstration was broadcast live on Facebook. The group can be heard chanting, “Stop the steal” and “We want an audit.”

But Benson said the “threats of those gathered” were not actually aimed at her or any other elected official, but “at the voters.”

“Through threats of violence, intimidation, and bullying the armed people outside my home and their political allies seek to undermine and silence the will and voices of every voter in this state, no matter who they voted for,” Benson said.

She added: “Their goal is to overturn and upend the results of an election that are clear and unequivocal, and that 5.5 million Michigan citizens participated in.”

Georgia’s voting system manager made similar comments last Tuesday when he angrily denounced threats made against election officials in the state.

During the press conference, Gabriel Sterling directly appealed to the president and lawmakers, and urged Trump specifically to “stop inspiring people to commit potential acts of violence.” He warned that people may get hurt — or worse, killed — if such actions were not publicly and forcefully condemned.

It was the same kind of rhetoric Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer criticized in an op-ed only a day after authorities announced they had disrupted an alleged plot to kidnap her. She wrote that Trump lent legitimacy to domestic terrorists by failing to denounce them.

“When a sitting president stands on a national stage refusing to condemn white supremacists and hate groups, as President Trump did when he told the Proud Boys to ‘stand back and stand by’ during the first presidential debate, he is complicit,” Whitmer wrote.

Trump continued to attack her after the ordeal.

Benson said the efforts of the protestors “won’t carry.”

“Because our democracy is strong. The will of the people is clear,” Benson said. “And I will stand up every day in my job for all voters, even the votes of the protestors who banded together outside my home.”

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy issued a joint statement regarding the armed protestors. They likened the group’s actions to “mob-like behavior,” and said it was “an affront to basic morality and decency.”

“They shouted baseless conspiracy theories about the election, and in videos uploaded to social media, at least one individual could be heard shouting, ‘You’re murderers,’ within earshot of her child’s home,” Nessel and Worthy said.

The pair said that citizens have “civil and democratic means” through which they can air “legitimate grievances,” but that terrorizing “children and families at their own homes is not activism.”

“This disturbing behavior masquerading as a protest should be called out for what it is and roundly condemned by citizens and public officials alike,” Nessel and Worthy said.

Whitmer also condemned the protestors, writing in a tweet that threats “against our elected officials, no matter their party, are dangerous and unacceptable.”

“Now is the time to come together against our common enemy: COVID-19,” Whitmer said.

Benson said she would continue to “guard every citizen’s vote because no matter how one voted or who they voted for, where they live, or what they look like, their vote is the lifeblood of our democracy.”

“I have spent my career defending and protecting the right to vote of every eligible citizen,” Benson said. “That commitment has never wavered, and it will not waver now.”

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.