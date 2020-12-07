Good police are the state’s best-kept secret

We’re not perfect, by any means, and some individuals have tarnished our reputation and damaged the public’s trust. But the people of Massachusetts are well served by the police.

Police shootings here are fairly rare. According to The Washington Post, Massachusetts has the second-lowest per capita rate of fatal officer-involved shootings of any state in the nation. In addition, police in Massachusetts are required to complete at least 40 hours of training annually; few other states hit that mark.

A few years ago the International Association of Chiefs of Police, on whose board I sit, unveiled the One Mind Campaign, encouraging police departments to meet training standards related to mental illness. More than 180 Massachusetts police chiefs signed on and launched statewide training, more than any other state.