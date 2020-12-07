Mass. lawmakers had plenty of time to take in the content of police reform bill

I think that Representative Patrick Kearney is disingenuous in his attempt to build cover for his vote against police reform (”Police reform bill is an example of why the public is distrustful of Beacon Hill,” Opinion, Dec. 3). There are many opportunities for legislators to get information about the content of the final agreement from the conference committee. The bills passed through both chambers of the Legislature and had hearings. Delaying this further would mean starting the whole process over and would give more opportunity for pressure from special interests opposing reform.

Pam Resor