Toronto’s Alejandro Pozuelo scores MLS MVP

“I’m very proud because this means a lot and maybe tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, when I start seeing more news, I will believe that I’ve won this award,” he said. “But I’m very proud to represent Toronto. And I know it’s easy to say that I won the award, but it’s something that takes a lot of work to get here.”

Pozuelo had nine goals and 10 assists during the coronavirus-shortened regular season, even while the Reds played part of the year in Connecticut because of travel restrictions in Canada.

Advertisement

Pozuelo’s 10 assists were tied for the league lead with Houston’s Darwin Quintero and Seattle’s Nicolas Lodeiro. He had four goals and two assists during September, earning league Player of the Month honors.

Pozuelo finished with 35.35 percent of the overall vote for the Landon Donovan MLS MVP award. Golden Boot winner Diego Rossi of LAFC was runner-up and Lodeiro finished third in the poll of players, technical staffs, and members of the media.

Pozuelo is the second Toronto player to win the MVP award, following Sebastian Giovinco in 2015.

The 29-year-old from Sevilla, Spain, has been with the Reds for the past two seasons. He finished with 12 goals and 12 assists last year, including two goals and an assist in his MLS debut.

Toronto finished the regular season 13-5-5 and second in the Eastern Conference standings. The Reds were eliminated from the playoffs in the first round by Nashville.

2022 qualifying groups announced

After missing out on the 2018 World Cup, Italy has been handed a challenging path to the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

The four-time world champion was drawn in a qualifying group with Switzerland, which has made it to the last three World Cups and was the highest-ranked team outside of the top seeds. Italy’s failure in the 2018 playoffs cost FIFA around $100 million in lost television revenue.

Advertisement

Only the first-placed teams qualify automatically.

“I think it will be a fight between us and Switzerland,” Italy coach Roberto Mancini said.

Italy will contest the Nations League finals next year, meaning it has only four opponents in Group C: Northern Ireland, Bulgaria, and Lithuania.

World Cup-holder France, Belgium, and Spain are also vying for UEFA’s newest title next year.

France is in Group D with Ukraine, Finland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Kazakhstan.

“I’m not going to jump for joy, one always needs to be humble and show respect to all these teams,” France coach Didier Deschamps said. “Obviously, as a seeded team France will be favorite, but we still need to make sure we do deliver.”

Germany faces five opponents in Group J, but only North Macedonia qualified for the European Championship next year, unlike Romania, Iceland, Armenia and Liechtenstein.

The Netherlands, another powerhouse to miss out on the 2018 World Cup, is in Group G with Turkey, Norway, Montenegro, Latvia, and Gibraltar.

Group B is politically charged as Kosovo was drawn with Spain, Georgia, and Greece, who don’t recognize the former province which declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Spain’s refusal to respect the flag and anthem of Kosovo last year forced UEFA to move qualifying games in soccer’s Under-17 European Championship.

Sweden, which is the only team in the group to acknowledge Kosovo’s independence, will also face Spain at the delayed European Championship in June. The Swedes denied Italy a place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Advertisement

England, which last failed to qualify for a World Cup in 1994, is in Group I with Poland, Hungary, Albania, Andorra, San Marino.

Top-ranked Belgium, which finished third at the 2018 World Cup, is in Group E with Wales, the Czech Republic, Belarus, and Estonia.

Rather than the usual glitzy event in the host nation with all the coaches, the draw was conducted in a studio in Zurich without any audience due the pandemic.

The 10 group runners-up will enter the playoffs, joined by two teams from the Nations League groups. Those two will be the two highest-ranked Nations League group winners who did finish in the top two of their World Cup qualifying group.

Playoffs will be three brackets of four teams in March 2022, each playing single-game semifinals and finals to fill the last three places in Europe’s 13-nation quota.

NWSL expands into Kansas City

The National Women’s Soccer League is returning to Kansas City after an ownership group led by local businesspeople that includes Brittany Matthews, the fiancee of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was awarded an expansion franchise.

League commissioner Lisa Baird also said the ownership group, which is led by the husband-wife team of Angie and Chris Long and their Kansas City-based Palmer Square Capital Management, will assume all of the player rights, draft picks, and other necessary assets from Utah Royals FC as that club winds down its operations.

Advertisement

“This is a tremendous opportunity for our league,” Baird said. “Kansas City is a soccer-rich community, and this fantastic ownership group is ready and able to commit the resources necessary for this club to be a massive success.”

Included in the ownership group is Matthews, who played college soccer at the University of Texas-Tyler before a professional stint with UMF Afturelding in Iceland. Matthews, who is expecting the couple’s first child in the new year, now lives in Kansas City and is a fitness entrepreneur.

It’s the second time the couple has invested in a pro sports franchise in Kansas City. Shortly after signing a deal that could pay him $500 million over the next decade, Mahomes purchased an ownership stake in MLB’s Kansas City Royals.

The city’s previous women’s soccer team, FC Kansas City, won back-to-back NWSL championships in 2014 and ’15 before it was sold to a Minnesota-based ownership group. After a year, the Blues announced they were folding and that their assets would be sent to the expansion franchise in Utah.

The new Kansas City club already has announced that former FC Kansas City general manager Huw Williams will be back as its head coach. He worked hand-in-hand with that club’s former coach, Vlatko Andonovski, who is now the head coach of the US women’s national team — which coincidentally has a sparkling new training facility in Kansas City.

“The league has been transformed by innovative leadership and explosive growth,” Angie Long said. “We are committed to getting this right, for our team and our town.”