Brian Flores, Joe Judge are breaking the mold of Bill Belichick assistants

But two of Belichick’s former assistants are thriving right now, having built two of the toughest teams this season. The Giants’ Joe Judge and the Dolphins’ Brian Flores have their teams playing smart, tough football in December, and they just may be the ones to break the Curse of Bill Belichick’s Assistants.

Bill Belichick has certainly taken plenty of grief over the poor results of his coaching tree. No assistant of his who has left New England has had much success on his own in the NFL. Josh McDaniels, Eric Mangini, Romeo Crennel, Matt Patricia, Bill O’Brien, and even Nick Saban faltered.

Their march toward the playoffs is where we begin the Week 13 review:

▪ The Giants started 0-5 and then went to 1-7, suffered a few humiliating losses, and the players grumbled about their coach’s hard-nosed ways.

But Judge was instilling discipline and culture in a team that hadn’t made the playoffs since 2016, and is now seeing the payoff. The Giants reached 5-7 with their fourth win in a row Sunday, pulling off an impressive 17-12 victory at Seattle with backup quarterback Colt McCoy playing in place of Daniel Jones.

“Tough, hard-nosed, physical, disciplined football,” safety Jabrill Peppers said. “It felt good.”

The Giants don’t have much flash on offense, but they are smart, safe, and don’t beat themselves. They play stingy defense (eighth in points allowed), have been flagged for the 11th-fewest penalties, and in their current win streak have forced 10 turnovers and committed only two.

Rookie coach Joe Judge has turned the Giants around after a terrible start. Larry Maurer/Associated Press

The Giants don’t have enough offense to make a deep playoff run. But they currently lead the NFC East, and they wouldn’t be much fun to face in the playoffs, especially since they would get a home game in the first round.

▪ Flores’s Dolphins also won’t be an easy opponent come January. They have won eight of 10 and have the NFL’s No. 2 scoring defense and No. 1 third-down defense.

Sunday’s 19-7 win over Cincinnati wasn’t pretty, but the Dolphins showed a good amount of spirit and scrap in winning a trap game and fighting back against some questionable hits from the Bengals.

Of course, considering the Dolphins went 1 for 10 on third down and 1 for 4 in goal-to-go situations, they probably should be playing Ryan Fitzpatrick over rookie Tua Tagovailoa (who did throw for 296 yards and a touchdown). But the Dolphins are for real.

▪ The last time the Browns were 9-3, a young Bill Belichick was leading them to an 11-5 season and a playoff berth in 1994. Not to jinx it — because these are the Browns — but they appear to be headed back to the postseason for the first time since 2007 after securing their fourth straight win Sunday, an impressive 41-35 takedown of the Titans.

The Browns don’t jump out on paper; they are 15th in points scored, 22nd in points allowed, and have a minus-15 point differential. But they are winning close games, whether it’s a shootout against the Titans or a 10-7 slugfest over the Texans.

The Browns run the heck out of the ball with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, and coach Kevin Stefanski has cut Baker Mayfield’s interceptions significantly (21 last year, 7 this year). Stefanski, a rookie head coach, is on the short list of Coach of the Year candidates.

Unfortunately for the Browns, they likely won’t get a home playoff game, since the Steelers will be tough to catch. Even with Sunday’s win, the 9-3 Browns are in fifth place in the AFC while the AFC South-leading 8-4 Titans remained in fourth.

▪ As for the Titans, boy, are they looking soft. Their 25th-ranked scoring defense allowed the Browns to score on all six drives in the first half (including five straight touchdowns). Their 31st-ranked third-down defense allowed the Browns to convert 10 of 16. And Derrick Henry, the human battering ram, got stuffed on a fourth-and-1 attempt in the first quarter and on a 2-point attempt in the third quarter.

The Titans are still in good position to land one of seven playoff spots. But this team isn’t going anywhere if it can’t fix its defense.

▪ The best drama of the day came late in the 1 p.m. games when the Jets and Jaguars seemingly tried to out-tank each other.

The Jets were in prime position for their first win of the season when defensive coordinator Gregg Williams dialed up an eight-man blitz and gave up a 46-yard touchdown pass to hand the Raiders the last-second win. Williams has actually blitzed on Hail Mary situations throughout his career, as he believes it forces the quarterback to rush his throw. Still, it got him fired Monday.

Around the same time, the Jaguars came roaring back to tie the Vikings with a touchdown with 1:08 left, but promptly gave the game away in overtime when Mike Glennon threw an interception.

Despite the fireworks, the race for the No. 1 pick and the rights to Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence saw no movement, with the Jets at 0-12 and the Jaguars at 1-11.

Quick hits

▪ The Vikings have won five of their last six games to get to 6-6 and squeak into the No. 7 spot in the NFC, holding the tiebreaker over Arizona. The Vikings now have a huge game this Sunday against Tom Brady and the Bucs, who sit at 7-5 with the No. 6 seed. The Vikings’ 26th-ranked scoring defense may be just the medicine Brady needs.

▪ The sparkplug quarterbacks in the NFC West are starting to fizzle. Kyler Murray was held under 175 passing yards for the second straight week, and the Cardinals lost their third in a row. And Russell Wilson had his third game this season with an interception and a lost fumble as the Seahawks scored just 12 points. The loss dropped the Hawks behind the Rams in the NFC West.

▪ It’s about time Carson Wentz got the hook for Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia. Wentz has taken 50 sacks and thrown 15 picks and needs to be deprogrammed in the offseason.

▪ Mitchell Trubisky’s fumble with 1:37 left in the fourth quarter was probably the final nail in the coffin for Bears general manager Ryan Pace, head coach Matt Nagy, and Trubisky. Time for a clean slate in Chicago.

Tracking former Patriots

▪ Dolphins LB Kyle Van Noy: Had 8 tackles, 3 sacks, and 5 tackles for loss in the win over the Bengals.

▪ Titans coach Mike Vrabel: Has stubbornly refused to admit that he should have hired a defensive coordinator this past offseason to replace the retired Dean Pees. The Titans are 25th in yards and points given up.

▪ Titans GM Jon Robinson: Built a great team but hasn’t had the best success with this year’s moves. Titans got zero sacks out of Jadeveon Clowney and Vic Beasley after spending more than $22 million on one-year deals, and offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson, this year’s first-round pick, was suspended for Sunday’s game for a violation of team rules.

▪ Giants DC Patrick Graham: A Patriots defensive coach from 2009-15, he should get head coaching interviews this year with his Giants defense ranked eighth in points allowed and third in takeaways (20).

▪ Dolphins DC Josh Boyer: A Patriots defensive backs coach from 2006-18, he got his first shot at defensive coordinator this year. The Dolphins are No. 2 in scoring defense (17.7), No. 1 on third downs (32.2 percent), and No. 9 in red zone touchdowns (58.3 percent).

Stats of the Week

▪ The Saints are 8-0 the last two years in games not started by Drew Brees.

▪ Mayfield became the first Browns quarterback to throw four touchdown passes in the first half since Otto Graham in 1951.

▪ Interim head coaches are now 3-0 in their first games this year after Darrell Bevell and the Lions won Sunday. Raheem Morris and Crennel also won their debuts.

▪ The Chiefs are now 31-4 against the AFC West since 2015.

▪ Giants RB Alfred Morris became the first player in NFL history to score at least one touchdown for Washington, Dallas, and the Giants.

▪ The Patriots allowed zero punt-return yards against the Chargers and have allowed just 38 all season. The record for a 16-game season is 49 by the 2008 Falcons.





