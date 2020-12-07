Checking in on men’s college basketball players who transferred out of Massachusetts schools

Fans tend to move along and embrace the new players, but there are some who still track the ones that got away. Here’s an update on players who transferred out from the Massachusetts schools following last season.

More than 900 players transferred after the 2019-20 men’s college basketball season. Almost every team is affected by this trend, and it works both ways. For every good player who transfers in, another could be transferring out. Coaches now make it part of roster building.

Jairus Hamilton, Maryland. This loss hurt; he could have helped a lot in the paint. Maryland is a work in progress, a mix of newcomers and returnees that the coaching staff is hoping will develop. Hamilton has worked his way into the starting lineup for the Terps, playing 23.5 minutes per game and averaging 9.8 ppg and 5.0 rpg.

Julian Rishwain, San Francisco. A fan favorite last season at Conte Forum, he is coming off the bench for the Dons, playing 12.5 minutes per game and averaging 4.8 ppg while shooting only 29.4 percent. He didn’t play in the big upset of Virginia.

Chris Herren Jr., San Diego. Just like his father, he has left BC. He will sit out this season and have two seasons left to play for Toreros.

UMass

Sean East, Bradley. UMass hasn’t played yet, so I’m projecting a bit here, but I like his game and think he would have been the starting point guard after his decent freshman season. Not surprisingly, he’s the starting point guard for a decent Bradley team that should be a contender in the Missouri Valley. He’s averaging 9.4 ppg, 4.2 rpg, and 4.8 apg.

Keon Clergeot, Southeastern Louisiana. This is his third school (he also played at Memphis), and considering that his playing time would have diminished at UMass, he landed in a decent spot for individual goals. He’s the team’s second-leading scorer at 10.2 ppg. The downside is that the Lions are 1-4.

Samba Diallo, Manhattan. The Jaspers haven’t played yet, but there’s no doubt Diallo will be a key player for them in the MAAC. He averaged 6.7 ppg and 5.9 rpg for UMass, and I’d expect him to exceed that this season.

Sy Chatman, Illinois State. At one point last fall, UMass coach Matt McCall said he thought Chatman had the potential to be one of the best forwards in the Atlantic 10. Then, suddenly and mysteriously, he transferred. He has carved out a spot as a sub for the Redbirds, averaging 12.6 minutes and scoring 7.7 ppg.

C.J. Jackson, Florida Southwestern State. He never really cracked the UMass rotation and will try to restart his career at a junior college that traditionally wins and produces players who go on to succeed in Division 1. The Juco season doesn’t start until Jan. 20.

John Buggs, Hill College (Texas). Like Jackson, he’s going the Juco route.

Harvard

Sadly, both Seth Towns (Ohio State) and Bryce Aiken (Seton Hall) have yet to play because of injuries.

Northeastern

Tomas Murphy, Vermont. He would have been a key player if he had stayed. Vermont hasn’t played yet, but I anticipate he’ll be a starter for a team that’s favored to win America East.

Myles Franklin, Point Loma. He had trouble finding a role, so he transferred down to this Division 2 school in San Diego, which has not started its season yet.

Holy Cross

Joe Pridgen, UNC Wilmington. After a really decent freshman season (17.4 ppg), he headed south, where he’ll sit out this season.

Drew Lowder, Eastern Michigan. He left after playing 12 games and averaging 14.1 ppg. He’s starting for the Eagles, averaging 8.5 ppg.

Some other thoughts

Returning: After missing 19 days of practice because of multiple positive COVID tests, UMass finally plays Wednesday night at La Salle. Northeastern also returns Wednesday, playing UMass Lowell.

The twins: BC was dominated at times by St. John’s Julian Champagnie last Monday as the 6-foot-8-inch swingman went for 29 points. The Eagles will have to deal with his twin Justin when Pitt comes to Conte Forum Jan. 23. Justin is listed at 6-6 and averages 17.7 ppg and 8.0 rpg. Maybe we need a study on twins who play together vs. ones who go to different schools.

The descendants: Detroit Mercy’s roster is filled with relatives of basketball royalty. Brad Calipari is the son of John, whom you all know. Then there’s Antoine Davis, son of the team’s head coach, Mike Davis; Dwayne Rose, nephew of Derrick Rose; Jamail Pink, nephew of Clyde Drexler; and Chris Brandon, nephew of John Lucas. Will see if it translates into victories. The Titans are scheduled to play at Kentucky Dec. 15.

Speaking of the Playaz: Things got worst for Kentucky, which is 1-3 after losing to Georgia Tech. Tech had opened its season with losses to Georgia State and Mercer.

Huggins wisdom: West Virginia coach Bob Huggins has a way with words, trying to simplify basketball. Like this one recently after a loss to Gonzaga: “We’re every bit as good as they are — if we don’t do dumb things.”

Joe Sullivan can be reached at josephsullivan1974@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeSullivan.