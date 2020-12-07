Eagles not ready to make choice on QBs Carson Wentz, Jalen Hurts

Wentz was benched in the second half of a 30-16 loss at Green Bay on Sunday following another subpar performance during the worst season of his five-year career. Hurts provided a spark against a defense that played softer coverage with a 20-point lead. He tossed a 32-yard touchdown pass but also threw an interception and was sacked three times after the Packers went back to their aggressive scheme.

The Philadelphia Eagles (3-8-1) have lost four in a row and are headed nowhere in the NFC East, even though they’re still within 1½ games of the first-place New York Giants (5-7).

“I’m still processing a lot of things and going through a lot of things before I make that decision,” Pederson said Monday.

Wentz signed a $128 million, four-year contract extension that kicks in next season. Hurts was a second-round pick this year. Pederson’s decision affects the team’s future, so owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman will want to provide their thoughts.

Pederson and Wentz came to Philadelphia in 2016. They led the Eagles to the franchise’s only Super Bowl title in 2017. Wentz was 11-2 before a knee injury forced him to watch Nick Foles lead the Eagles through the playoffs and victory over New England. But Wentz has struggled this season. He has a career-low 72.8 passer rating and 19 turnovers, including 15 interceptions.

Jets fire Williams

Adam Gase thought through the final agonizing moments of the New York Jets’ stunning loss and tried to not make a rash decision.

The coach got a little bit of sleep before he headed to the team’s facility Monday morning — with the same conclusion he had Sunday night: defensive coordinator Gregg Williams had to go.

“I just felt like that was the best thing for our team moving forward,” Gase said during a conference call. “Organizationally, we had a discussion this morning and we felt like this was the best move to make.”

Williams was fired after he inexplicably called for an all-out blitz against Las Vegas on Sunday with the Jets seconds away from their first victory. Derek Carr heaved a perfectly placed 46-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III — who was in man-to-man, or Cover Zero, coverage with rookie cornerback Lamar Jackson — with 5 seconds left to lift the Raiders to a 31-28 win. The decision was highly criticized by fans, media and even his own players. It left the Jets players, who only moments earlier were celebrating what appeared to be a win, in shock on the sideline.

The team announced it had “parted ways” with Williams and that assistant head coach/inside linebackers coach Frank Bush would serve as the interim defensive coordinator.

“I obviously wasn’t happy about that call,” a somber-sounding Gase said. “That was a heartbreaking way for our guys to lose a game. For that to happen in that situation, it’s just ... we can’t have that happen.”

Gase told Williams about the decision during a nearly hour-long discussion.

“Obviously, he wasn’t happy,” Gase said. “But, that’s our profession.”

Gase was surprised to hear the play call by Williams, and acknowledged he has authority to overrule the defensive coordinator — but did not.

“I wish I would’ve,” Gase said. “Sometimes during a game, you’re talking through a bunch of situations and that comes up. I wish I would’ve called timeout, but I didn’t.”

Williams, 62, had been the Jets’ defensive coordinator the past two seasons under Gase. The two had a minor clash earlier this season when Williams said the Jets’ scoring average on defense wasn’t just all on his unit — implying Gase’s struggling offense was also to blame.

Lynn safe, for now

Anthony Lynn will remain the Los Angeles Chargers’ coach, at least for now, the NFL Network reported. The report said the organization has a lot of respect for Lynn and won’t evaluate his status until the season is over. Lynn, 51, is just two years removed from directing the Chargers on a 12-4 finish that tied for the best record in the AFC. But Sunday’s blowout loss dropped LA to 3-9 and Lynn’s overall record with the team to 30-32. “I’m having a down year, and I understand people want to take shots and be critical. That’s to be expected,” said Lynn. “I think I’m the guy to get this back on the right track, so I want to evaluate everything in starting with myself. I’ve got a lot of confidence in myself because a lot of people have confidence in me.” One area where Lynn will have to make more changes over the final four weeks is on special teams. He demoted coordinator George Stewart on Nov. 25 and said he had three coaches, including himself, coaching the unit, but Sunday’s performance was woeful, with the Patriots scoring two special teams TDs. Lynn, a former special teams coach, said he is considering taking on coaching the entire unit himself. “It’s gonna be hard to do, but I just know throughout the week it is not fair to my assistants to bounce around voices in the room and on the field and then I turn it off to them on game day. I don’t think I did them justice yesterday,” he said … Embattled Bears coach Matt Nagy didn’t want to discuss his future after his team blew a late 10-point lead in a loss Sunday to the Lions and extended its losing streak to six games. And on Monday he said he hasn’t talked about it with chairman George McCaskey and president Ted Phillips. “We haven’t had any of those discussions,” Nagy said. “Again, for me and I said it to y’all last night: My job is to make sure that I’m taking care of these players and this team. And then anything else, when that time comes, we have those discussions.” Nagy has a 25-19 record, mainly because of a defense that has excelled in recent years. But that group hasn’t been as effective lately. The Bears (5-7) are tied with Detroit for last place in the NFC North.

8 Panthers on COVID list

The Carolina Panthers, coming off their bye week, will be contending with COVID-19 issues. Receivers D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel were among eight players added to the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced. The NFL Network reported that Moore tested positive for the novel coronavirus, while Samuel is considered a close contact. Joining those two on the COVID-19 list were defensive tackles Derrick Brown and Zach Kerr, linebacker Shaq Thompson, offensive tackle Greg Little, and punter Michael Palardy (currently on IR). Receiver Ishmael Hyman was placed on the team’s practice squad/COVID-19 list. The 4-8 Panthers face the Broncos on Sunday … The Dallas Cowboys placed offensive lineman Zack Martin on injured reserve with a calf injury, sidelining the four-time All-Pro for at least three of the five remaining games. Dallas also downgraded cornerback Anthony Brown (ribs) and safety Donovan Wilson (groin) to out for Tuesday night’s game at Baltimore. If Martin doesn’t return, the Cowboys will finish the season without their three best offensive linemen. Tyron Smith was limited to two games by a neck injury that required surgery, and La’el Collins never played before hip surgery … The NFL is allowing only virtual interviews of candidates for a variety of football jobs, including coach and general manager, until both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention. Troy Vincent, who oversees the league’s football operations, believes that will make for more opportunities for a diverse collection of candidates.