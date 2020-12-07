Fearsome Phillies slugger Dick Allen dead at 78

Allen’s No. 15 was retired by the Phillies in September, an honor that was considered long overdue by many for one of the franchise’s greatest players who fought against racism during a tumultuous period with the team in the 1960s.

Dick Allen , a fearsome hitter who was a seven-time All-Star, the 1964 NL Rookie of the Year and the 1972 AL MVP, has died. He was 78.

“The Phillies are heartbroken over the passing today of our dear friend and co-worker, Dick Allen,” the club said. “Dick will be remembered as not just one of the greatest and most popular players in our franchise’s history, but also as a courageous warrior who had to overcome far too many obstacles to reach the level he did. Dick’s iconic status will resonate for generations of baseball fans to come as one of the all-time greats to play America’s pastime,” the Phillies said.

Phillies managing partner John Middleton broke from the team’s longstanding “unwritten” policy of only retiring the number of players who are in the Hall of Fame to honor Allen.

Advertisement

In 2014, he fell one vote short of Cooperstown in a Hall committee election.

“I thank the city of Philadelphia. Even though it was rough, I’ve made some friends along the way,” Allen said in an emotional ceremony on a warm, sunny afternoon.

Allen batted .292 with 351 homers, 1,119 RBIs and .912 OPS in 15 seasons. He played first base, third base, and left field.

After seven years in Philadelphia, where he rose to prominence by hammering balls over the Coca-Cola sign atop the grandstand and out of Connie Mack Stadium in batting practice, Allen played a season with the Cardinals and Dodgers.

In 1972, he joined the Chicago White Sox and was the AL MVP. He finished his 15-year career with Oakland in 1977.

Advertisement

Allen had the fifth-most home runs (319) over an 11-year span (1964-74) behind four Hall of Famers: Hank Aaron (391), Harmon Killebrew (336), Willie Stargell (335), and Willie McCovey (327). His .940 OPS during that time was second to Aaron’s .941.

Allen wasn’t elected into the Hall of Fame by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America and he fell one vote short in Golden Era Committee voting in 2014. The Golden Days Committee and the Early Days Committee did not vote this year because of COVID-19 and instead will meet during the winter of 2021.

Mike Schmidt, a Hall of Fame third baseman who helped lure Allen out of retirement to return to Philadelphia for a second stint with the team in 1975, was among the former players who attended the ceremony. They wore masks and sat several feet apart during the coronavirus pandemic that shortened the major league season to 60 games. The Phillies planned to honor Allen again in 2021 with fans in attendance.

Schmidt called Allen “an amazing mentor” who was wrongly labeled a “bad teammate” and “troublemaker.”

“Dick was a sensitive Black man who refused to be treated as a second-class citizen,” Schmidt said in a speech. “He played in front of home fans that were products of that racist era [with] racist teammates and different rules for whites and Blacks. Fans threw stuff at him and thus Dick wore a batting helmet throughout the whole game. They yelled degrading racial slurs. They dumped trash in his front yard at his home. In general, he was tormented and it came from all directions. And Dick rebelled.”

Advertisement

Allen answered in his own way, sometimes scratching out “Boo” or “No” with his cleats in the dirt around the bases.

Schmidt pointed out Allen didn’t have a negative reputation playing for the Cardinals, Dodgers, and White Sox. He also campaigned for Allen’s induction into the Hall of Fame.

“My friends, these [negative] labels have kept Dick Allen out of the Hall of Fame,” Schmidt said. “Imagine what Dick could’ve accomplished as a player in another era, on another team, left alone to hone his skills, to be confident, to come to the ballpark every day and just play baseball.”

Allen was Middleton’s favorite player as a kid. He called the abuse Allen received “horrific” and pointed out his accomplishments are even greater considering the racism he endured.

Two of Allen’s brothers played in the majors. Hank was an outfielder for seven seasons, mostly with the Washington Senators, and Ron had a total of seven games for the Cardinals.

Angels get closer from Reds

The Los Angeles Angels acquired closer Raisel Iglesias from the Cincinnati Reds for former Red Sox righthander Noé Ramirez and a player to be named or cash in the first trade of the week of baseball’s winter meetings.

Iglesias has been the Reds’ closer for four seasons, racking up 100 saves in 114 opportunities over that stretch with a career 3.15 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP.

Advertisement

Iglesias will make $9,125,000 next season in the final year of his contract. The trade allows the Reds to save money while putting a cornerstone in the Angels’ bullpen, which is being rebuilt by rookie general manager Perry Minasian.

“Bullpen is an area we’d like to improve, and we feel like he’s a positive addition in that area,” Minasian said. “He has a history of pitching late in games, a history of pitching in big games. Not only did he fit from a talent standpoint, but a makeup standpoint. He loves to pitch and loves to compete. He’s not scared of the big moment, and we’re very excited to have him.”

Although Minasian didn’t state it outright, the Angels could be in position to make significant gains this month because of owner Arte Moreno’s willingness to spend money in what could be a depressed free agent market due to many teams’ lost revenue from the coronavirus pandemic. Moreno said last month that the Angels’ payroll won’t go down this season as he attempts to earn the club’s first playoff victory since 2009.

Iglesias is one of just five major league relievers with at least 100 saves over the past four seasons along with Edwin Diaz, Kenley Jansen, Brad Hand, and Alex Colome.

Ramirez, who turns 31 this month, is a Los Angeles native who was among the Angels’ few effective relievers last season, going 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in 21 appearances.

Advertisement

Bidding set to begin for Japan’s Sugano

Japanese star pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano was posted by the Yomiuri Giants and is available for bidding to major league teams.

The bidding will start at 8 a.m. Tuesday and run through 5 p.m. on Jan. 7.

Sugano, a righthander who turned 31 on Oct. 11, was 14-2 with a 1.97 ERA and three shutouts in 20 games last season, striking out 131 and walking 25 in 137⅓ innings while allowing 97 hits. He is 101-49 with a 2.32 ERA over eight seasons in Japan.

Sugano started for Japan against the United States in the semifinal of the 2017 World Baseball Classic. He did not get a decision in the Americans’ 2-1 win, allowing an unearned run and three hits in six innings with six strikeouts and a walk.

Under the posting agreement, the fee would be 20 percent of the first $25 million of a major league contract, including earned bonuses and options. The percentage drops to 17.5 percent of the next $25 million and 15 percent of any amount over $50 million.

Wainwright honored with Clemente Award

Longtime St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright won the Roberto Clemente Award, given annually by Major League Baseball for community involvement and philanthropy.

Wainwright’s Big League Impact foundation and recording artist Garth Brooks’s Teammates for Kids Foundation teamed for a Home Plate Project with Texas pitcher Kyle Gibson, and raised money from more than 150 big leaguers that let to the donation of about $5.8 million donated to 94 charities. The effort provided more than 4 million meals to prevent childhood hunger during the coronavirus pandemic and nearly 8 million meals in all.

Wainwright also has built Haiti’s Ferrier Village Secondary School, which opened for the 2019-2020 school year while partnering with Water Mission to build a clean water system for the community; funded the construction of a clean water system servicing more than 15,000 people in Honduras; purchased 11 acres in Ethiopia for the site of a clinic and a dairy and crop farm; partnered with Crisis Aid International to feed children in Africa and aid sex trafficking victims; and works with Crisis Aid to provide weekly meals for 3,000 families, including 200 families annually in South St. Louis.

The 39-year-old righthander is a free agent after spending all 15 of his big league seasons with the Cardinals. He is a three-time All-Star with a 167-98 record and 3.38 ERA.

“Sometimes you have to tell people things you’re doing so that you can inspire others to do other things also,” Wainwright said. “So it’s not why we do it, to achieve any kind of award or trophy, but it is certainly nice to be recognized for it.”

Mariners reach deal with Haniger

Outfielder Mitch Haniger and the Seattle Mariners agreed to a $3.01 million, one-year contract that avoided arbitration.

Haniger did not play last season due to lingering issues from injuries sustained during the 2019 season. But the Mariners expect the former All-Star to be fully recovered and ready for the start of the 2021 season.

His 2021 salary matches the same one he had in 2020, when he earned $1,114,815 in prorated pay in a season shortened due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. His 2021 salary is not guaranteed, the same as in 2020.

Haniger, 29, had his best year in 2018 when he hit .285 with 26 home runs and 93 RBIs and was selected to the All-Star team. But the following year was filled with injury problems. He had a ruptured testicle and then developed a back injury during his recovery that limited Haniger to just 63 games.

Haniger eventually underwent a pair of surgeries and spent the 2020 season on the injured list.