The greatest triumph of Jeff Hafley’s first year as BC’s football coach? It was safely navigating the Eagles through a pandemic

When Hafley was hired a year ago, carrying an NFL pedigree and experience at college football’s highest level, there was an understanding that hope was coming with him after watching the program grow stagnant.

There’s a reason that the six-win season the Boston College football program pulled together in its first season under head coach Jeff Hafley feels different from the six-win season that ultimately led to the end of Steve Addazio’s run a year ago, and former Eagles athletic director Martin Jarmond would often use a line that put it in plain terms.

In turn, the terms for success were redefined.

“When I got here,” Hafley said, “the whole thing to me was the culture, who we are, who we’re going to become, and to lay a strong foundation for the future.”

This, of course, was before the novel coronavirus pandemic reshaped how college sports and the world at large would operate.

Establishing an identity for the program as a first-year head coach was still a marker of success. But Hafley and the Eagles also had to navigate the challenges of simply getting through a season safely under unprecedented circumstances.

Following protocols set by the Atlantic Coast Conference and medical advice recommended by doctors within the athletic department, BC was able to go through the season with just nearly no brushes with COVID-19. A player tested positive when the team arrived on campus for workouts in June. They didn’t report another positive test until last week before their 43-32 loss at Virginia (a player tested positive and was quarantined on campus after being allowed to go home for Thanksgiving).

Going nearly six months with no cases of COVID-19 while programs within the ACC and around the country dealt with outbreaks and cancellations that complicated an already uncertain season became the hallmark accomplishment of BC’s first season under Hafley.

But it served to help Hafley achieve his initial goal of establishing a culture.

“I think the foundation’s set,” Hafley said. “The buy-in from the guys, seeing these guys love football, seeing these guys love playing for each other, seeing the coaches and the players really for a bond in a crazy year and then battling through COVID and really coming out on top the best that we could —probably as good as anybody in the country — is really the two biggest things I could think of before you even get to the football games.”

“For my first year, our first year, no one ever drew it up like this.”

Getting through the season was a success, in and of itself. How the Eagles were able to do it was still something Hafley couldn’t completely wrap his arms around.

“For my first year, our first year, no one ever drew it up like this,” Hafley said. “No fans, no parents, limited everything, but we made the most of it. And I think one of the reasons that we were able to do it was because we didn’t make excuses and we didn’t feel sorry for ourselves, and we all gave it everything that we had. That’s why we’re able to do it.

“I think the whole school gets credit, the students, the faculty, everybody handled it well, probably handled it better than most schools in the entire country.”

There were missed opportunities, like the upset bid against No. 1 Clemson that fell short, and disappointments like the early-season loss to No. 12 ,North Carolina, both of which could have burnished the Eagles’ overall record.

But the year wasn’t short on strides.

Because of the pandemic, ACC teams only played one nonconference game. Playing almost exclusively against conference opponents the Eagles finished the year with five ACC wins, their most since 2019 when they went 5-3 in league play.

Quarterback Phil Jurkovec, under the guidance of offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti, led a passing attack that added a dimension to the Eagles offense that hadn’t been seen since the days Matt Ryan and Chase Rettig were under center.

Backup quarterback Dennis Grosel, who tied Doug Flutie's school record for passing yards in a game with 520 in a 43-32 loss at Virginia last Saturday, took pride in how his Eagle teammates handled the weekly grind of playing 11 football games amid a pandemic. Ryan M. Kelly/Getty

“It’s easy to say that I’m proud of the adversity that we’ve overcome, but everyone in the country has had to do that,” said quarterback Dennis Grosel, who started in place of Jurkovec against Virginia and threw for 520 yards to match Doug Flutie’s school record for passing yards in a game. “What really makes me proud is just seeing the work and how far we’ve come and seeing the transition and how seamless that was.”

While every team is eligible for a bowl game, with six wins, the Eagles hit the number that, in a normal year, would have sent them to a bowl game. But, in this pandemic-plagued season, everything is still up in the air.

The Eagles have wrapped their season, but several teams around the conference and the country have games stretching deeper into December and close what’s scheduled to be the start of bowl season. Bowl season official begins Dec. 19 with the Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

“The crazy thing is, we’ve played 11 [games], and there’s still games to be played,” Hafley said. “There’s still some teams that have played like four games, so they’ve got a lot of catching up to do. I don’t know if there’s time to get through 11.

With several ACC-affiliated bowls canceling this year — including the Fenway Bowl, the Holiday Bowl, the Pinstripe Bowl, the Quick Lane Bowl and the Sun Bowl — the number of slots are limited even though every team is theoretically eligible.

Bowl season projections had the Eagles playing in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 31 opposite a Pac-12 opponent in El Paso, Texas.

“I think it’s going to take some time to find out or figure out,” Hafley said. “Are more bowls going to cancel? Are teams not going to be able to play in bowl games? But our team 100 percent deserves [to play] a bowl game.”

Before the Eagles can look ahead to a bowl game, Hafley said his team simply needed the time to rest and catch its breath.

“Watching the tape and being around the players yesterday,” Hafley said, “our guys are mentally, physically, and emotionally, they’re drained. I don’t think people realize that.”

Hafley told his players he would take the postseason week by week.

“I don’t know when we’re playing,” Hafley said. “I don’t know when the next game is. I don’t know if there’s a game.”

Hafley said he will give veterans the week off, then have them focus on strength and conditioning work.

“Right now, I think everybody’s kind of in the same spot,” he said. “We’re a little bit drained and I want them to get that back.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.