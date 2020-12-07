Merrimack Valley Conference’s winter plan: Phase 1 and 2, competition in cohorts, and no spectators

In accordance with guidelines, and modifications set forth by the MIAA last month, winter practices for basketball, hockey, swimming, gymnastics, and skiing can begin no earlier than Dec. 14. The MVC will start Phase 1 on the 14th, a four-week period of tryouts/practices in which schools will assess the effectiveness of modifications and cleaning protocols.

Citing the importance that athletics plays in the physical, social, and emotional health of it students, while emphasizing the need to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in its schools and communities, the Merrimack Valley Conference announced a two-tiered approach Monday night for participation in the upcoming winter season.

Advertisement

In addition, schools will track the trajectory of COVID-19 rates within their communities to determine if Phase II, or live competition, can go ahead as planned beginning Monday, Jan. 11.

Should competition between schools begin as planned, schedules will be designed to minimize the number of schools within a competitive cohort in a given week, the conference said.

Spectators will be barred from all indoor competition.

“We are hopeful that we will be able to continue to have athletics, including interscholastic competitions, among our member schools this winter,” the MVC’s superintendents said in a statement.

“We urge the members of our communities to practice proper health protocols (mask wearing, physical distancing, etc.) so that our student-athletes can have the opportunity to compete.”

The MIAA’s winter season runs from Dec. 14 to Feb. 21. There is no postseason.

Administrators from the MVC’s 11 member schools have been meeting weekly since the beginning of October to share data, discuss trends, and update schedules. For many, the fall season was a series of starts and stops.

In the most recent town-by-town risk assessment released by the state last week, all schools except for Andover and North Andover were within “red” communities, those with the highest rates of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents.