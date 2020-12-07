Patriots’ Matthew Slater making himself at home in team’s stay at alma mater UCLA

“We were looking around campus for the statue of him,” joked fellow special teamer Cody Davis . “I guess that’s yet to be put up.”

With back-to-back games in Los Angeles, the Patriots are spending the week at UCLA, where Slater played college football while majoring in political science and history.

According to his teammates, Slater has been beaming with excitement over the return to his old stomping grounds.

“He doesn’t let anybody not hear,” wide receiver Damiere Byrd said. “I think Slate is very happy to be back.”

The Patriots won’t have much of an opportunity to explore UCLA — which some have dubbed, “The House That Slater Built” — as a result of the strict restrictions put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic. Players are staying at a hotel on campus and have access to the practice field and weight room but not much else.

During his time at UCLA, Slater was a special teams stud, both on kickoff coverage and the return game. In 2007, he set a school record for kickoff return yards with 986. He also earned UCLA’s Tommy Prothro Award for Outstanding Special Teams Player.

Prior to Sunday’s game against the Chargers, the Patriots gave Slater, now in his 13th NFL season, an opportunity to speak about how much his time at UCLA shaped him.

“He got to share some of his experiences going through college and making him the man he is today,” Davis said. “That was really neat to hear some of those stories.”

By the numbers

According to the statistical website FiveThirtyEight, the 6-6 Patriots currently have a 16 percent chance of making the playoffs. If they lose to the Rams on Thursday, their chances drop to 7 percent. If they lose to the Rams but win their final three games of the season (at Miami, vs. Buffalo and the New York Jets), then they have a 35 percent chance.

If the Patriots win their final four games of the season, their chances jump to 94 percent.

“I think we took a step forward these last couple weeks,” said cornerback Stephon Gilmore. “The Rams, they have a great team, great defense, great offense, so I just feel like it’s another measuring stick of where we want to be. We have to go through these guys to get to where we want to go.”

The last time New England missed the postseason was 2008, when quarterback Tom Brady tore his ACL in the season-opener and the team finished with an 11-5 record.

The Patriots did not practice on Monday, but, if they had, quarterback Cam Newton still would have been limited with an abdomen injury, according to the projected injury report. The same injury limited Newton in practice all last week, and he was considered questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Asked Thursday if the injury is something new or just the result of general wear and tear, Newton said: “It’s football.”

“I’m feeling as good as I should be feeling,” he said. “Just got to stay on top of things and see what the trainers say, and just keep getting treatment.”

The Patriots projected 13 other players would have also been limited. Lawrence Guy (shoulder) and cornerback Jonathan Jones (neck) were the new additions. Jones exited Sunday’s game in the first half and did not return.

The remainder of the list: Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin), defensive tackle Adam Butler (shoulder), defensive tackle Byron Cowart (back), safety Kyle Dugger (toe), kicker Nick Folk (back), tight end Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand, neck), cornerback J.C. Jackson (hip/knee), fullback Jakob Johnson (knee), guard Shaq Mason (calf), specialist Matthew Slater (knee), and running back J.J. Taylor (quadriceps).

Ford clears waivers

Wide receiver Isaiah Ford went unclaimed on waivers, which means he is eligible to join New England’s practice squad. Coach Bill Belichick indicated Monday afternoon the team would be interested in that possibility. “Hopefully, we’ll continue to work with him,” he said. “We’ll see.” Ford did not play a snap after the Patriots traded for him at the November deadline.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.