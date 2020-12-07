Revolution can be expected to reload the roster in the offseason

This indicates that the Kraft family will continue making financial commitments to building the roster. Investment in the team has paid off, earning Arena the right to spend more salaries and transfer fees.

Now, the Revolution appear intent on seizing the moment. After reaching the Eastern Conference final, a 1-0 loss to the Columbus Crew Sunday , sporting director/head coach Bruce Arena said the team plans to add “two or three” starting-caliber players.

Six years ago, the Revolution’s playoff run ended with a fifth loss in the MLS Cup final. But they failed to capitalize on the momentum, and did not win another postseason match until this year.

This represents a change in policy for the Revolution. In 2014, the Revolution roster was valued at 5.95 million euros by transfermarkt.com, last in MLS, and boosted by Jermaine Jones’s 3.75 million euro value.

The team soon fell off the pace, and when the Revolution began investing in players in 2018, the roster remained last in the league in value, despite increasing to 13.98 million euros.





Now, the Revolution are listed at $31.1 million, 16th in the league, and the payroll is $10.6 million, according to the MLSPA 2019 Salary Guide (a 2020 version has not been released).

Arena has no problem upping the ante, and seems to have carte blanche to do so. And though the Revolution performed well in the playoffs, they will need to max out in spending, if they plan to win the MLS Cup.

The postseason once again illustrated the importance of gaining home-field advantage. The Revolution displayed resilience in adopting a road warrior identity, but it might have been too much to expect them to win more than two playoff games away from home.

To capture the MLS Cup, a team must contend for the Supporters Shield (best regular-season record) to earn home-field advantage, and that requires a strong start to the season. During the offseason, Arena worked fast in bringing in reinforcements, and he will have to do so again, if the Revolution plan to get off to a decent start.

Arena inherited a solid foundation of domestic players, adding to it via the draft (defender Henry Kessler) and with other quality American players via trades and transfers.

The Revolution also have plenty of room for foreign players. The roster included 11 foreign players (fewest in the league), including Luis Caicedo, who missed the season following knee surgery, and team assists leader Christian Penilla, who went out with a broken foot in October.

Before bringing in Carles Gil on a $2 million transfer last year, the Revolution had never paid a significant transfer fee. After Arena took over, the Revolution splashed for Gustavo Bou ($6.7 million) and Adam Buksa ($4 million). Arena could find more quality imports for similar prices, and likely will go shopping for replacements for players such as defenders Antonio Delamea and Michael Mancienne.

In 2014, part of the reason the Krafts delayed bolstering the team was the hope of re-branding the Revolution around a soccer-specific stadium in Boston. The stadium remains the biggest missing piece to the puzzle, but wherever they play, they should have a team capable of challenging for a title.