UConn men’s basketball suspends activities for second time

Coach Tara VanDerveer and Stanford are the new No. 1 in the Associated Press women’s basketball poll. The Cardinal ascended to the top spot after previous No. 1 South Carolina lost at home to then-No. 8 North Carolina State. Stanford received 24 of the 30 first-place votes from a national media panel. The Cardinal moved up to No. 1 at nearly the same time last year and held on to that spot for three weeks, the team’s first appearance there in seven years. Louisville moved up three spots to No. 2 — matching the highest ranking in school history — and received two first-place votes. UConn, which has yet to play a game because the Huskies were on pause due to coronavirus concerns, stayed at No. 3, also receiving two first-place votes. VanDerveer is poised to make history of her own: With her next victory, she will tie Pat Summitt’s all-time record of 1,098 wins . . . Gonzaga and Baylor remained atop the AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll after their hotly anticipated weekend game in Indianapolis was called off about 90 minutes before tipoff because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Bulldogs’ program. Gonzaga received 54 of 61 first-place votes from a national media panel while the Bears had the other seven. Iowa remained third after a pair of easy victories, Michigan State climbed four spots to No. 4 and Kansas jumped two spots to round out the top five.

The UConn men’s basketball team has suspended team activities for a second time this fall following another positive coronavirus test in the program. The school said the move will force the postponement of Friday’s home game against St. John’s, which was to have been the first Big East game for the Huskies (3-0) since returning to the conference after seven years in the American Athletic Conference. The school said all team activities will be paused “until contact tracing and additional testing is completed and it is deemed safe by medical professionals to resume.” The UConn men’s program had resumed team activities Nov. 19 after a 14-day pause instituted when a player contracted the virus. The UConn women’s program is set to begin play on Saturday against UMass Lowell after coming back from its own coronavirus-related shutdown . . . The Northeastern men canceled Wednesday’s home game against UMass Lowell after after two members of the River Hawks’ Tier 1 travel party tested positive for COVID-19. The Huskies will host UMass this Sunday inside Cabot Center on Solomon Court. Meanwhile, the Atlantic 10 said the UMass game at La Salle set for Wednesday was postponed . . . No. 13 Wisconsin’s game with No. 25 Louisville set for Wednesday night was postponed, but the Badgers are still going to play —instead hosting Rhode Island in a game starting at 4:30 p.m.

LA Bowl becomes 11th bowl game to be sidelined

The LA Bowl will not play its inaugural game until 2021 after organizers announced that this year’s game was being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The scheduled Dec. 30 matchup at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., was supposed to pair the Mountain West champion with a team from the Pac-12. The LA Bowl is the 11th bowl game to be postponed this year. That leaves 33 bowl games currently scheduled, plus the College Football Playoff championship game . . . Mississippi’s football game at No. 5 Texas A&M scheduled for Saturday has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Rebels program. The game will only be rescheduled if games set for Dec. 19 are canceled.

NBA

No sign of Harden in Houston

James Harden hasn’t reported to Houston Rockets camp and coach Stephen Silas said he didn’t know when the All-Star guard would arrive. The Rockets had their second workout of training camp Monday and afterward the new coach addressed the absence of the disgruntled star who reportedly wants to be traded. “As far as timetable, there’s no timetable as far as I know,” Silas told reporters when asked when Harden would arrive. “And it is a setback. You want your best player to be here. And there’s a short window . . . I have to be honest and understand this is a setback not having one of the best players in the NBA here.” Silas, who was hired to replace Mike D’Antoni, said he doesn’t even know if Harden is in Houston and said the team hasn’t discussed any possible penalties for the superstar if he doesn’t report soon. Silas isn’t sure why the eight-time All-Star and 2018 MVP is not at camp and wouldn’t speculate about the motivation for his absence. “What the reasoning is, is on him,” Silas said. “He’s the one who can explain why or why not he’s here. For me to make inferences and think about the possibilities isn’t real to me.” . . . Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and No. 2 overall draft pick James Wiseman are sidelined with the coronavirus. While coach Steve Kerr didn’t actually say the two players had positive results, he made it clear they were the only two to miss practice on Day 1 of training camp Monday. Kerr said on a Zoom with reporters that he couldn’t elaborate on what Green and Wiseman were able to do at the moment. “I’m not allowed to comment. You can make your own deductions. I know it’s really tricky,” Kerr said, adding that he assumed the reporters on the call had “figured out what’s happening here.” . . . Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts said an unidentified player was among the three people connected to the team who tested positive for the coronavirus. The Blazers, who are set to tip off a four-game preseason schedule Friday against the Kings at Moda Center, plan to hold their first practice Tuesday.

MISCELLANY

Odermatt tops Ford for GS victory

Marco Odermatt became the first Swiss skier to win a men’s World Cup giant slalom in nearly 10 years, beating American Tommy Ford by 0.73 seconds in Santa Caterina Vulfurva, Italy. Filip Zubcic, who won Saturday’s race in dense snowfall, was 1.25 seconds off the lead and outside the top 20 after the opening run but the Croatian skier posted the fastest time in the second run to place third, 0.75 behind . . . England’s ODI cricket series in South Africa was called off after an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at the luxurious and supposedly bio-secure Cape Town hotel where both teams are staying. Both squads have had members infected, while two workers at the hotel also contracted the disease. The decision to cancel the series was taken by both the England and Wales Cricket Board and Cricket South Africa, the two federations said in a statement, and was made “to ensure the mental and physical health and welfare of players from both teams.” . . . The British Open will be played at Royal Liverpool in 2023 and at Royal Troon in 2024, the R&A said Monday. The tournaments were rescheduled following the cancellation of this year’s Open at Royal St. George’s because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was the first time since 1945 that the tournament was canceled. The famous Kent links will host the British Open from July 11-18, 2021, as previously announced. St Andrews remains the site of the 150th Open, scheduled in 2022.

