For actors and others, Cameo appearances can be lucrative

This little tidbit caught my attention. It’s about Cameo, the service through which you can get famous people to wish you or someone of your choice a happy birthday, good luck, happy travels, or whatever. Each celebrity costs a different amount, which is split with the Cameo company, cutting out agents and managers in the process. For example, Carole Baskin of “Tiger King” costs $299, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar costs $500, Dule Hill costs $250, Alice Cooper costs $300, and Dr. Sandra Lee, also known as Dr. Pimple Popper, costs $200.

Now comes news that the biggest earner on Cameo this year, according to the company’s CEO, Steven Galanis, has been Brian Baumgartner. That’s right, the guy who played Kevin from accounting on “The Office,” so goofy and inappropriate, brought in the most revenue. “He’ll do over $1 million this year in bookings,” Galanis told Kara Swisher of The New York Times on her podcast “Sway.” Just more evidence that “The Office” remains essential.

Why? Baumgartner “really takes a lot of pride in his craftsmanship of the videos,” Galanis says. “And I do think the quality of the cameo is something that is really important to people. And he just is somebody that really takes it seriously and does a great job. He’s reliable. He turns them around quickly. And the content is really funny. And in general, comedians tend to do best.”

Other TV-related options on Cameo: Richard (John Boy) Thomas ($80), Barry (Greg Brady) Williams ($105), Chris Sullivan from “This Is Us” ($299), and the Soup Nazi from “Seinfeld,” Larry Thomas ($60 — or $200 if he wears his chef outfit).

