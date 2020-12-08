Peabody Essex gives a boost to its local food pantry

“We knew that the need in the region and in Salem was growing and that food insecurity was an increasingly dire issue,” said Amanda Clark MacMullen, Peabody Essex Museum’s chief philanthropy officer. “We’re a global museum so we have been able to introduce the Salem Pantry to a new, broader reach of donors.”

Launched Dec. 1, the Feeding Community project puts the museum to work enlisting volunteers and raising awareness about the pantry’s work. Peabody Essex will also be collecting nonperishable food and financial contributions on-site. Once the museum hits a total of 200 donations of food or money, a challenge grant will unlock an additional $20,000 from Boston-based Fish Family Foundation.

Peabody Essex Museum is offering an assist to the Salem Pantry , an organization that offers fresh food to North Shore families who need it.

The Salem Pantry has been in operation since 1991 and relies on partnerships from farms, bakeries, and other providers to feed its community. Boxes of food are distributed via home delivery, in-person pickups, and mobile pantry stops, with each including a diverse selection from frozen meat to fresh produce.

“We try to think about it as somebody’s whole kitchen and try to not just give canned items,” said Robyn Burns, executive director of the Salem Pantry. “We’re trying to set up an operation that’s available and inclusive to anyone needing food regardless of their situation.”

The pantry is serving an estimated six times more people than usual this year. MacMullen said museum staff recognized this increased need and felt compelled to act.

“We have always known that art is powerful to heal the soul, revitalize the spirit, and broaden perspective,” MacMullen said. “But working side by side with the Salem Pantry has given us the opportunity to help, engage, and be part of the community.”

