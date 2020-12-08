Biden picks Tom Vilsack to reprise role as agriculture secretary

President-elect Joe Biden turned to former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack to reprise his Obama administration role as U.S. agriculture secretary, according to two people familiar with the decision, tapping a Farm Belt politician with deep ties to rural America.

Vilsack has been a proponent of international trade who criticized President Donald Trump’s tariff war with China and has shown a willingness to build consensus with agricultural interests. He is well-known both to Biden and farm groups, having spent eight years as agriculture secretary, Barack Obama’s longest-serving cabinet member.

Biden chose Vilsack as he tries to build support among constituencies that favored Trump, especially in rural America.