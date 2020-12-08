But then one of the closing attorneys discovered a problem in the title to the condo. Years earlier, someone had neglected to properly file a one-page legal document at the Registry of Deeds.

To help finance it, Smokler quickly found a buyer for his condo in Easton. Soon, he had two closings scheduled: as seller of the condo on Oct. 27 and as buyer of the Worcester house a month later.

In October, David Smokler found the house of his dreams in a quiet Worcester neighborhood. It needed a lot of work, but Smokler felt up to the challenge.

Getting this obstacle removed seemed pretty straightforward: a new filing had to be made. But doing so would require the cooperation of two large corporations that previously owned or serviced Smokler’s mortgage. And getting them to work together to resolve the problem proved almost impossible.

In the short-term, to sell his condo without a clear title, Smokler set aside $20,000 in an escrow account. That money would go to legal fees, if necessary, to clear the title on behalf of the buyer.

Smokler and his husband, Zach Callaghan, moved into their new home. But they couldn’t begin replacing the heating system and other projects until they got the escrow money released, which meant getting the title cleared.

Smokler, 46, an educator who works with disadvantaged and disabled children, was quick to get on the phone with Cenlar FSB, a New Jersey company that services almost 3 million mortgages, including, at one time, Smokler’s.

Cenlar at first assured Smokler it would resolve the problem with a new filing in less than 48 hours. But six weeks later, it still hadn’t been done, despite the barrage of calls and e-mails from Smokler and his lawyer.

“I’m desperate and hoping you can help,” Smokler wrote to Cenlar in one e-mail.

Finally, on Dec. 1, a frustrated Smokler contacted me. “Can you help me get my $20,000 back?” he asked in an e-mail.

First, a little about mortgages. Banks and other lenders buy and sell mortgages all the time, with property owners like Smokler having no say in it. Smokler’s mortgage changed hands several times in the 15 years he owned his condo. He just kept paying it, unconcerned about who actually owned or serviced it until the defect in the title surfaced.

At one point, the mortgage was acquired by Citibank, one the country’s largest banks. Later, Citibank decided to get out of mortgage servicing business, which it sold to Cenlar.

Smokler’s relationship with Citibank and Cenlar came to an end earlier this year when he paid off the mortgage on his condo and refinanced with another lender.

But then Smokler found himself in the position of needing the cooperation of Cenlar and Citibank, even though he had no actual relationship with either anymore.

Here’s what happened: All real estate transactions must be recorded at the county Registry of Deeds. When a mortgage is paid off — “discharged,” in legal parlance — it must be recorded. If it is not, the former holder of a mortgage would appear, on paper at least, to have an ownership interest in the property, thus creating a cloud on the title.

Cenlar did in fact file a discharge on Smokler’s mortgage, when he refinanced earlier this year. But when the attorneys researching the title reached back further they found something was missing. There should have been an assignment of the mortgage from Citibank to Cenlar in 2017.

Without that assignment, Cenlar lacked the authority to discharge the mortgage. Something had obviously fallen through the cracks. Not a big deal, so long as it could be fixed.

The first inquiry Smokler made to Cenlar was on Oct. 21. The process dragged on for weeks. Sometimes Smokler or his lawyer waited more than an hour on hold, only to have the call dropped. (The same thing happened to me the first time I called.)

Smokler then went online and found the names and e-mail addresses of senior managers at Cenlar. He peppered them with more e-mails. More promises, but no resolution.

The Cenlar people in early November began telling Smokler that they had reached out to Citibank and were waiting word on the assignment. Again, quick action was promised, followed by more delays, and then silence.

I sent detailed questions and documents shared with me by Smokler to Cenlar and Citibank. In less than 72 hours, the problem was solved.

Citibank issued a statement saying, “We regret this issue was not escalated promptly and deeply apologize for the delay. We worked as quickly as possible and are pleased to have resolved the matter for the client.”

In its statement, Cenlar said: “We take seriously any instance of borrower complaints. In this instance, we worked diligently with Citi to care for the borrower and quickly remedy this situation.”

The solution reached this week should have come in October. But getting the attention of corporate America can be difficult.

Smokler got his $20,000 back. A new heating system for his dream house is coming.

“We’re ecstatic,” he said.

Got a problem? Send your consumer issue to sean.murphy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @spmurphyboston.