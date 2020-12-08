GE pours $4b into balance sheet as cash flow rebounds

General Electric Co. poured $4 billion into repairing its balance sheet, furthering steps to whittle down a pension liability that has been a thorn in chief executive Larry Culp’s turnaround efforts.

The manufacturer prefunded about $2.5 billion in pension requirements for the next three years and repaid $1.5 billion of an intracompany loan to GE Capital, according to a statement Tuesday. Culp cited GE’s existing forecast for at least $2.5 billion in industrial free cash flow this quarter and positive cash flow next year.

“These steps further reduce debt, de-risk our balance sheet, and put us on stronger financial footing to accelerate GE’s transformation,” Culp said in the statement. The actions and scheduled fourth-quarter maturities mean GE will reduce debt by about $14.5 billion this year and by roughly $28 billion since the beginning of 2019, the company said.