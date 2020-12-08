Bully Boy releases an amaro made with Chinese rhubarb root

Two years ago, Boston’s Bully Boy Distillers released an amaro, the Italian bittersweet liqueur. Their version is crafted with hops, which impart a pleasant bitterness, and infused with more than two dozen botanicals and spices, like Szechuan peppercorn and coriander. Grapefruit gives it bright juiciness. The distillery, founded by brothers Will and Dave Willis, recently produced a second amaro, Amaro Rabarbaro (rabarbaro means rhubarb in Italian) with even more verve. Created with other botanicals — marjoram, chamomile, and clove — Chinese rhubarb root and black cardamom deliver an earthy smokiness. Lemon balm and orange provides a citrusy edge. Dark copper in color, its fragrance permeates the glass. You can use the rabarbaro in place of sweet vermouth in a Negroni or a Manhattan, or for your own inventive cocktail for a wintery warm-up. Its caramel notes and bittersweet, herbal tastes and smokiness shines when served straight on the rocks ($32 for a 750 ml). Available at Urban Grape, 303 Columbus Ave., Boston, 857-250-2509; Blanchards, 103 Harvard Ave., Allston, 617-782-5588; Wine & Cheese Cask, 407 Washington St., Somerville, 617-623-8656; Gordon’s Fine Wines & Liquors, 894 Main St., Waltham, 781-893-1900; Pamplemousse, 185 Essex St., Salem, 978-745-2900; and others.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND