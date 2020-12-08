From Italy to your door in 48 hours — for a price

Panettone from Olivieri 1882, a storied 140-year-old family bakery in the Arzignano region in the Italian province of Veneto.

Olivieri 1882, a 140-year-old legendary family bakery in Italy’s Arzignano region in the Veneto, is sending its fresh panettone to the United States for the first time. It has won awards for being the best in Italy. The package arrives in 48 hours and is $70, including shipping. If you’re happy to pay the price, it can be a holiday splurge or a generous gift. Golden yellow, moist and fluffy, sweet with a remarkable buttery fragrance, its dome towers high above the paper collar. The bakery uses the original family recipe passed down for six generations and makes the Yuletide treat by hand with Australian sultanas and candied oranges, Italian wheat flours, and centrifuged butter, which is light and sweet. Panettone is always time-consuming to create — this one takes four days. To order, visit usa.olivieri1882.com.