Peter Barrett’s grandfather started the Ground Round; now his grandson is in a different kind of ring

Peter now works for his uncle, Michael, at Barrett’s Ale House in West Bridgewater. He bartends to support his other passion: professional Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) competitions. But it’s been a fight to get there.

Peter Barrett, 34, comes from Massachusetts restaurant royalty: His grandfather, Francis Barrett, founded the Ground Round — remember those? — and was a vice president at Howard Johnson’s. He also founded the Barrett Restaurant Group, which ran various restaurants with different themes throughout the South Shore, including the Grin & Bear It in Abington, designed for kids.

You grew up in the restaurant business. How old were you when you began working?

I was about 13 years old. I asked my dad for 20 bucks to go out with my friends, and he said, “No, but you can come work the dishwasher tomorrow morning, and I’ll pay you to be there.” When I was really little, I was peeling shrimp when my dad would take me to work with him. I grew up playing tag underneath the tables while my dad was opening restaurants with my brothers when we were little. The restaurant industry runs thick through my blood.

I’ve been working in the restaurants on the books since 2003, and I’ve held every position in the restaurants, just shy of a chef or a sous chef. I started as a dishwasher, prep cook, line cook, started busing tables, bar backing, expediting food, waiting tables, all between the ages of 15 to 18. I started bartending right around 18, 19, when it was legal for me to serve alcohol, and that’s been a big staple in my life from high school through college, up until now, fighting professionally in the UFC. It’s been something that I’ve always leaned on to keep me financially stable.

How has the pandemic affected your family’s restaurants?

It’s been a nightmare. It’s put a lot of unnecessary, undue stress on the family, on all of my co-workers as well. Up until March, I could get away with working two nights a week, bartending at my uncle’s place, make enough money to pay my bills, my mortgage, my student loans, and live. Since March, I would say my weekly income has gone down to about a third of that. Now, with the curfews in effect, even less. Numbers-wise, I was having a conversation with my uncle last week and across all restaurants, he’s down $6 million since March.

What do you think is going to happen through the winter?

I think it’s going to be a really devastating winter for the restaurant industry. I foresee more landmark establishments closing down with all of the executive orders or the modifications and the costs that restaurants have to take on, just to stay open, just to keep their doors open, to allow customers to come in. And, of course, you have suppliers trying to take advantage of the situation, and they’re really using supply and demand to drive their prices up. My uncle spoke to a contractor about plexiglass to do all of his restaurants, so we could remain open, keep the bar seating, keep all of our tables open. And they quoted him somewhere between $10,000 and $15,000 per restaurant. [He] went out and did it on his own for about $3,000.

Thinking back to the days of the Ground Round, what did customers want then versus now? What has changed in the business, pandemic aside?

Some of the biggest differences I’ve seen is with the evolution of the education of the consumer. You now have people looking for higher-quality foods, a healthier option, not your traditional oversized, Americanized portions of things.

Ten or 15 years ago, there were maybe one or two salads on a menu. Now, most menus have a whole salad section with various proteins and whatnot to be added, whereas maybe before it was just a taco salad in a big crispy bowl with all of the unhealthy ingredients on top of that.

Let’s talk about bartending for a minute: What’s the most annoying drink you’re asked to make?

Last week, I’m getting slammed on the service bar, and I have three strawberry daiquiris come out, and it’s 35 degrees out. Frozen drinks are the bane of every bartender’s existence. If they tell you otherwise, maybe it’s because they’re working at a tiki lounge on an island. Frozen drinks are the worst.

How are you keeping bar customers safe?

We just assume that we’re always under the magnifying glass. Everybody has a cellphone. Everybody’s connected to the Internet, and the second an ornery customer sees something that they don’t think is right, you have to assume it’s going to be on Facebook. You have to assume it’s going to be on Twitter. You have to assume it’s going to be on Yelp. So, we try to hold ourselves above that standard. We use toothpicks and no hands on anything that someone’s going to consume. We’re sanitizing everything. We’ve built what looks like penalty boxes on the bar with moveable plexiglass sliding dividers, so if you have a group of two people, we can put two seats together and give you your own private area.

Restaurant-wide, we had to make sure everybody was re-certified with ServSafe. We have to make sure that all of our employees know exactly how to handle every situation to make sure that the customer is receiving the utmost care and respect due to their health.

No servers, no bartenders, no employee is allowed to touch anything that goes into someone’s drink, unless it’s on a pick or with tongs. And, like I said, we just have to be on overdrive to make sure that we’re paying attention to these things, because all it takes is one person to snap a photo of a bartender not paying attention and squeezing a lime in a drink before he gives it to a customer.

Do you ever feel nervous going into work?

No, I don’t. I get more frustrated by it than anything. … I think the consumers, for the most part, they’re making the right decisions. If they don’t feel well, they’re not going out. We’re contact tracing at the door now, so if someone did come in, and they did test positive for COVID, we would be able to see who exactly was in the restaurant at the time that they were here, and we would be able to reach out and let them know. So, all of our locations are doing contact tracing now.

What’s the vibe when people go out these days?

When talking to customers, a lot of people are kind of just fed up with it. They want to get back to their daily life. For as much as we’re getting pushed about these cases, we’re also seeing that the survival rate is a lot higher than what was originally forecasted. And people are just sick of it.

I think people are starting to get very frustrated and stressed out about it, whereas they’re taking the precautions where if they didn’t feel well, they wouldn’t be out in the first place. … A lot of our customers, a lot of our regulars, are kind of sick and tired of these draconian mandates with the restaurant industry. This is one of the most regulated industries statewide, and we’re getting attacked the hardest.

You’ve turned to fighting after some tough times in your own life, right?

Well, I’ve been fighting for the last decade, but within the last four years, I did go through some really tough times personally.

Three years ago, my younger brother overdosed. It was an accidental overdose on fentanyl down in Florida, and then three months later, my dad suffered a heart attack, and I was actually the one who went to check on him and found him.

I was in a really dark place: depressed, sad, self-medicating, doing all the wrong things while stuffing it all down and putting on a smiley face, leading everybody to believe that I’m doing great. Through therapy and fighting and re-centering myself, I was able to pull myself out of it holistically. And having the support of the restaurant industry, my uncle, my co-workers, my family really allowed me to feel the love that I was ignoring.

From the fighting aspect, I was the number-one prospect in New England to get drafted by the UFC. I was 8-0, undefeated, seven first-round finishes, knockouts. I looked like Superman in the cage. Then I suffered my first loss in June … two weeks later, I lost my brother, and then three months later, I lost my dad. And it just spiraled me into a whirlwind of self-destructive negativity and depression.

I would show up to training, and my coaches would think I was doing the right thing. My family would think I was doing the right thing. I was being the big, stronger older brother. Mind you, I’m the second-oldest of 11.

In reality, I would get to the gym, I would train, lead all my coaches to believe I was still on this healthy path, and then I would hit the packie after training. I’d drink myself to sleep, wake up, rinse, wash, and repeat. If I was working, I’d go to work, go home, maybe self-medicate. I’d be obviously sober for the things where I had to show up and be where I needed to be. But on my own time, I was hiding a lot of my negative tendencies, and it really started manifesting or externalizing itself in my fighting career, in my personal life, in my social life.

How did you find help?

Between my mom, my girlfriend, and my older brother, I found the courage to search out a therapist, a holistic therapist, whose message and approach really resonated with my approach to life. I didn’t want to go see a shrink. I don’t want to go see a psychologist. I didn’t want someone who was going to say, “Hey, take these twice a day. You’ll smile. You’ll feel better.” That wasn’t something that I was comfortable with. I knew that I got here naturally, to this bad place, and I could get out of here naturally, from this bad place. … After vetting a couple of therapists, I found a great one who really resonated with my approach to life.

That was, “Am I stressed? Yeah, let’s go do some breath work. Let’s revisit these things and see how we can re-experience emotions with a positive light.” It was a lot of introspection.

How did fighting help you?

It was a lot of personal deep work, but we got through it, and this lined up right with my last fight locally: The company is Cage Titans, down in Plymouth. On paper, it looked like it was a bad fight for me. He was another top rising prospect in New England. I beat him and finished him in the first round. And it was like the stepping stone to get my name back on the next level to be considered to be picked up by the UFC. If it wasn’t for all that personal work, I don’t think I would have been in the right state of mind mentally to have performed the way that I was.

And now you have a UFC fight Dec. 12. For people who don’t know, is UFC like being signed to the majors in baseball?

Absolutely. So, mixed martial arts, or MMA, is the sport, and the UFC would be the equivalent of the NBA, NFL, MLB. They’re the number-one mixed-martial arts sports organization or league in the world.

I’m fighting Chase Hooper, who is actually the youngest athlete signed by the UFC in the history of the UFC.

Why fighting and not, I don’t know, golf or basketball?

What I do in the 15 minutes that I’m in that cage, some people will never experience from life to death. They will just never have that intensity of emotion, of feeling alive. After college, I went into the professional world and was crushing it, making great money while building my fighting career. And I decided to leave that career behind to delve 100 percent into the fighting, which is what put me back into the restaurant industry, working for my uncle after giving up my career-worthy desk job. But the fighting is the most alive you will ever feel. Some people will never know what it’s like to be in a situation where it’s you or him — not to sound so primitive, but those emotions come alive in those 15 minutes. That intensity is something that I thrive on.

I want to go back to reaching out for help when you needed it. I think that a lot of people are probably maybe self-medicating more than ever. How would you advise somebody else in that position, especially right now?

I know the 12 steps work for some people, but I don’t agree with that approach. I have friends who used that approach, and they have had great success with it. I believe that we are the creators of our own reality, and the power of your mind would blow you away if you knew what you could really do with it. A lot of people live within this confinement where they just give up their power to other things, and they accept reality as it is, versus changing their perspective on things and creating what they really want, desire, and need.

What I like to tell people is, imagine wrapping up your headphones neatly and putting them into your pocket, and then two hours later pulling them out, and they’re a mess. A good therapist will help. The headphones are obviously a metaphor for your thoughts. A good therapist will help you untangle the headphones and get everything moving.

The power that you need is already within you. … And I know that someone might say, “Well, that doesn’t apply to addiction, because addiction is a disease,” which is another conversation. But at the end of the day, it’s about your willpower to uphold the decisions that you want to make.

Does this make it tough to be a bartender?

To be quite frank with you, I will still enjoy alcoholic beverages from time to time. I just know that it doesn’t do me any good to rifle back shots and drink like a maniac. My habits with drinking reflected my need to numb out the feelings that I was afraid to deal with.

On a different note: What dish would you recommend at your own restaurant?

I’m such a food snob. I cook all my own food now, but we always have nachos. We do a great job on our nachos. If I’m going to go out and get a cheat meal, I want to be at the restaurant that has the biggest and the best nachos, and we have that dish locked down, for sure.

And do you have a snack that you’ve been binging on since quarantine?

I like sunflower seed butter with raw honey mixed in. I’m simple.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.