Recipe: For Hanukkah, a grand apple Bundt cake is made with an oil-based batter

Makes one large round cake

If latkes or fritters don't suit you on Hanukkah, but you still want to keep the Jewish tradition of serving something made with oil -- to commemorate the oil that lasted for eight days in the ancient temple -- this apple cake will fit the bill. Instead of butter, it's mixed with canola or vegetable oil, both granulated and light brown sugar, and studded with golden raisins, toasted walnuts, and shredded apples (use a food processor). The batter, aromatic with cinnamon, cloves, and allspice, fills a large Bundt pan and after baking, sits tall on the cake stand. Skip the latkes, if you like, and dig into a glorious cake.

Butter (for the pan) Flour (for the pan) 1 cup walnuts, coarsely chopped 3¼ cups flour 1½ teaspoons baking powder ¾ teaspoon baking soda 1 teaspoon salt 2½ teaspoons ground cinnamon ¼ teaspoon ground cloves ¼ teaspoon ground allspice 1 cup golden raisins 1 cup canola or vegetable oil 4 eggs 2 teaspoons vanilla extract 1¼ cups granulated sugar ¾ cup packed light brown sugar 4 medium baking apples (Cortland, Golden Delicious, Rome Beauty, Baldwin, Jonagold), peeled, cored, and coarsely shredded Confectioners' sugar (for sprinkling)

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Butter a 10-inch Bundt pan. Dust the pan with flour, tapping out the excess.

2. Spread the walnuts in a small baking dish. Bake for 6 minutes, turning once or twice, or until they are lightly toasted; cool.

3. In a bowl, whisk the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, cloves, and allspice. Transfer 2 tablespoons of the flour mixture to another bowl. Add the walnuts and raisins and toss well.

4. In an electric mixer, beat the oil and eggs at medium-high speed for 2 minutes. Add the vanilla, and granulated and light brown sugar. Beat for 2 minutes, or until creamy.

5. With the mixer set on low speed, beat in the shredded apples just until combined. Add the flour mixture in 2 additions, mixing only until it is absorbed. With a rubber spatula, scrape down the sides of the bowl often.

6. Remove the bowl from the mixer stand. With the rubber spatula, stir in the walnuts and raisins. Spoon the batter into the pan and smooth the top.

7. Bake the cake for 60 to 65 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the middle of the cake is clean when withdrawn. The baked cake will pull away slightly from the sides of the pan.

8. Set the cake on a wire rack to cool for 30 minutes. Carefully invert the cake onto another wire rack to cool completely. Before serving, sprinkle the cake with confectioners’ sugar.

Lisa Yockelson