40 years later, breaking news of John Lennon’s killing, made during Patriots game, still echoes

The Patriots were playing a “Monday Night Football” game on Dec. 8, 1980 on the road against the Miami Dolphins when word of Lennon’s shocking murder reached the broadcast crew, which at the time included Howard Cosell and Frank Gifford.

As fans and commentators on Tuesday marked the 40th anniversary of John Lennon’s assassination in New York City, some took to social media to note the indelible link between one New England Patriots game and a tragedy that quickly reverberated across the globe.

A video clip of the broadcast footage, posted to Twitter on Tuesday by the Funhouse sports media account, captures the dramatic moments before the crew returns from a commercial break, with the game tied and the on-air talent just apprised of Lennon’s death.

“He was shot outside his apartment, the Dakota apartment building,” Cosell says off-air.

“Oh boy,” Gifford replies.

Cosell goes on to say he’s not sure if they should interrupt the on-air broadcast to inform viewers of the slaying. At the time, decades before the Internet and social media, Americans had to rely on television and radio for any breaking news coverage; the story of Lennon’s murder would lead newspapers the next morning.

“I can’t see this game situation allowing for that newsflash,” Cosell says. “Can you?”

“Absolutely, I can see it,” Gifford responds. He goes on to add, “If we know it, we’ve got to do it. ... Don’t hang on it. It’s a tragic moment and this is going to shake up the whole world.”

Gifford ultimately convinces Cosell, who says, “Let Giff call this play and then I’ll get it in.”

This photo from September 1980 shows ABC Monday Night Football commentators, from left, Don Meredith, Howard Cosell and Frank Gifford. At Gifford's urging, Cosell broke the news of John Lennon's assassination on Dec. 8, 1980, during a game between the Patriots and the Miami Dolphins. ABC SPORTS

Then, when they come back on air, Cosell delivers a message many Patriots fans can still recall hearing in real time as they watched, stunned, from living rooms and sports bars across the region.

“Remember, this is just a football game, no matter who wins or loses,” Cosell says on the air, as the Patriots prepare to attempt a game-winning field goal in the closing seconds. “An unspeakable tragedy confirmed to us by ABC News in New York City: John Lennon, outside of his apartment building on the west side of New York City, the most famous perhaps of all of the Beatles, shot twice in the back. Rushed to Roosevelt Hospital, dead on arrival.”

Lennon’s killer, Mark David Chapman, in August 2020 was denied parole for the 11th time. Chapman shot and killed the former Beatle hours after Lennon had autographed an album for him. Chapman, 65, is serving a 20-years-to-life sentence in New York state.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.