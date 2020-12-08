Authorities identify woman killed by plow in Lowell

Fontes, a resident of Lowell, was being pushed in a wheelchair by a 39-year-old Carlisle man when they were both hit by a Chevy Silverado with a plow attached, the Middlesex District Attorney’s office said in a statement Monday.

Authorities identified the 27-year-old woman who died after being struck by a plow mounted on a pickup truck in Lowell Saturday night as Deanne Fontes.

Fontes was thrown under a parked vehicle across the street. She was taken to Tufts Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. The man was taken to an area hospital where he is being treated for injuries, the district attorney’s office said.

Advertisement

The incident was reported shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday night as the season’s first nor’easter swept through the region.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.