Baker faces pressure to roll back reopenings as COVID cases spike. Here’s what measures have been taken recently to stem the spread

Mandatory night-time closings for certain businesses — Baker in early November issued an order requiring a number of businesses and activities to close by 9:30 p.m.

Here’s a quick rundown of some of the recent measures he’s taken in an effort to stop the spread.

Governor Charlie Baker’s slated to make an announcement Tuesday afternoon on the state’s reopening guidance amid the recent spike in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.

Sectors subject to that order include restaurants for in-person dining; arcades; indoor and outdoor theaters, movie theaters, and performance venues; drive-in movie theaters; youth and adult amateur sports; golf facilities; recreational boating and boating businesses; casinos, horse racing tracks and simulcast facilities; driving and flight schools; zoos, botanical gardens, wildlife reserves, and nature centers; close contact personal services; gyms; indoor and outdoor pools; and museums, cultural and historical facilities and guided tours, according to a copy of the order.

Stay at home advisory — Also last month, Baker issued an advisory urging residents to stay home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., leaving only to “go to work or school, or for essential needs such as seeking emergency medical care, going to the grocery store or pharmacy, picking up take-out food, or receiving deliveries. If you do leave home, practice social distancing by staying 6 feet away from others and wearing a face covering.”

Face coverings — Baker in early November also issued an updated mask order requiring everyone over the age of 5 to wear a face covering in public, no matter their distance from other people. A prior order had required residents to wear masks in public when they couldn’t physically distance.

The tighter mask order issued last month contains exceptions for people with a “medical or disabling condition” that would prevent them from wearing a face covering, as well as anyone trying to communicate with someone who’s hearing impaired or otherwise disabled.

Wiggle room for lower risk communities — Back in late September, however, Baker announced that communities deemed lower risk for COVID-19 transmission would be permitted to reopen some sectors of the economy on Oct. 5 with restrictions.

Those sectors included indoor and outdoor performance venues, which were permitted to open in low-risk areas at 50 percent capacity with a maximum of 250 people; trampolines, obstacle courses, roller rinks and laser tag at recreational facilities, at a maximum capacity of 50 percent; gyms, museums, libraries and driving and flight schools, capped at 50 percent capacity; and fitting rooms, which were permitted by the order to open in all types of retail stores in lower risk communities.

We’ll have to wait and see what, if anything, changes when Baker briefs reporters Tuesday around 1 p.m. He’s faced growing pressure in recent days from the public health community to roll back some of the reopening measures.

