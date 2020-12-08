Baker moves all communities back to Phase 3, Step 1, institutes other restrictions

Starting that day, he said, every city and town will move back to Phase 3 Step 1 of the reopening process.

Baker made the announcement during his regular State House news conference, telling reporters the changes would take effect Sunday.

Citing rising COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in Massachusetts, Governor Charlie Baker on Tuesday moved to scale back the reopening of the state’s economy, announcing a range of measures, including closing some businesses, requiring people in gyms to wear masks at all times, and limiting meals at restaurants to groups of six for a maximum of 90 minutes.

The move, Baker said, will require the closure of certain businesses designated as Step 2 industries, including indoor performance venues and certain high-contact indoor recreational facilities.

In addition, he said, capacity limits will be reduced to 40 percent for virtually everything else, including retail outlets, offices, gyms, libraries, museums, houses of worship, and movie theaters.

“It’s critically important for everybody to understand that the decisions you make every day about what to do and who to be with will have a significant impact on our ability to stop the spread, to make it possible for people to work, to keep our schools open for kids, to build ourselves a bridge to the vaccine and keep our healthcare system strong,” Baker said.

The governor was joined at the briefing by Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, who detailed some of the restrictions taking effect Sunday.

Polito said the gathering limits for all outdoor event venues and outdoor spaces will be reduced from 100 to 50 people, adding that people holding gatherings with over 25 people must notify their local board of health ahead of time.

Polito said officials hoped the business closures would be temporary and “that when hospitalization and public health data stabilizes” the closures can be reversed.

Regarding restaurants, Polito said all tables will now have a 90-minute time limit and that patrons will no longer be able to remove masks unless they’re eating or drinking. Party size will be capped at six per table, she added.

“We also urge patrons to dine only with people in their own household, to reduce the risk of transmission,” Polito said.

She also reminded social clubs they should abide by the restaurant rules if they serve food.

She said all office workers were now required to wear masks unless they are alone in their own individual workspaces, and encouraged employers to close or limit the use of break rooms. She encouraged employers to let people work from home.

She also said musical performances were banned in restaurants and food court seating would be closed at malls.

Baker said the public health data has appeared particularly grim since Thanksgiving.

“Since Thanksgiving, the Commonwealth has experienced a rapid increase in new infections and hospitalizations,” Baker said. “Significantly more people are suffering from severe COVID-related illnesses, and they do need urgent care. And this sharp increase is putting a strain on our health care system and our frontline health care workers.”

It’s “not sustainable” Baker said, for the state to continue on its current trajectory of new hospitalizations.

“We’re going to continue to be as aggressive as we can in fighting the virus,” Baker said. “But actually [there] is nothing more powerful than people playing their part and understanding their role.”

Gus Bickford, chair of the Massachusetts Democratic Party, blasted Baker’s announcement in a separate statement released after the briefing.

“Charlie Baker made the decision to halt certain inpatient medical care but is allowing casinos to remain open. Let that sink in,” Bickford said.

“The warning signs have been flashing for weeks and rather than act to protect the vulnerable in our state, Baker just played with the metrics in an effort to convince us we were on the right track, when we were not,” Bickford said. “It’s clear what is happening now. ... The pressure finally became too much for Baker to ignore, forcing him to finally take the extremely modest steps he outlined today. No matter the issue, Baker only acts when pressured. It’s not leadership, it’s negligence.”

Baker had earlier defended his record of handling the virus when asked during the briefing about criticism he’s recently received from public health specialists and others.

“I have never thought that any of the decisions that we have made since this thing began were going to make everybody happy,” Baker said. “We need to remember that in the spring, part of the reason we shut everything down was because we had no rules and no guidance and no advisory about work at all. And we thought that was incumbent on us to just stop. Now, that had a calamitous impact on people who didn’t have MBAs or MPHs or the ability to do their job from home, or were white-collar workers who worked in finance or accounting or law. The people who really got creamed by that are the people who actually have to get up and go to work somewhere.”

Decisions regarding virus prevention, Baker said, “might seem easy to some people who don’t have to live with them, but don’t feel that easy to the people that do.”

























