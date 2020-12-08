Hazmat crew responds to incident at Boston lab

The Boston Fire Department responded after a worker at Merck Research Laboratories was exposed to fumes from an unknown chemical, officials said.

Firefighter Brian Alkins, a spokesman for the Boston Fire Department, said the call came in at around 8 a.m. and hazmat crews were sent in with meters to monitor the air quality in the room, which was on the third floor of the building at 33 Avenue Louis Pasteur.

“They determined that the air in the room was safe,” he said.