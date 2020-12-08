Medford police move into new station

Medford recently opened the doors of its new police station. With construction of the $17.9 million facility now complete, the police department completed its relocation to the building in late November.
The 35,000-square-foot headquarters is located to the left of the old station on Main Street. City and state officials had planned to celebrate the opening with a ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 8, but the event was canceled as a precaution due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.
Medford Community Media plans to film a video tour of the new station to be shown on the city’s Government Access channel and its website. The city plans to hold a formal ribbon-cutting in the coming months when it is determined safe to do so.
The 60-year-old former station needed to be replaced because it had facility issues and no longer met the needs of the department, according to the city, which is funding the project debt through its regular budget.
