Medford police move into new station

Medford recently opened the doors of its new police station. With construction of the $17.9 million facility now complete, the police department completed its relocation to the building in late November.

The 35,000-square-foot headquarters is located to the left of the old station on Main Street. City and state officials had planned to celebrate the opening with a ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 8, but the event was canceled as a precaution due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Medford Community Media plans to film a video tour of the new station to be shown on the city’s Government Access channel and its website. The city plans to hold a formal ribbon-cutting in the coming months when it is determined safe to do so.