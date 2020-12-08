Milton offers free drive-through COVID-19 testing

Town Administrator Michael Dennehy said that 287 people were tested on the first Sunday – Dec. 6 – and 20 of them, or 7 percent, had positive results.

The drive-through tests will be available every Sunday in December, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The town of Milton is offering free COVID-19 tests on a first-come, first-served basis at the town’s Department of Public Works yard, 629 Randolph Ave.

That day’s testing was aimed at Milton’s seniors, town employees, and their families, but everyone who showed up was given a test, he said.

“Going forward, it is open to all,” he said.

Fallon Ambulance Service is conducting the tests, which are being paid for by Milton’s allotment of federal CARES funding for COVID-19 related expenses, Dennehy said.

“The consistent rising number of cases in Milton and surrounding communities coupled with surplus, and time sensitive CARES funding [which expires Dec. 30], led the Town to seek a partner for COVID testing,” Dennehy said.

People do not need to have symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested, he said. The tests will be done first-come, first-serve, with no preregistration, and participants need to bring personal identification and wear a mask or face covering.