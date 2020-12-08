Off-duty North Reading police officer kicks down door, alerts residents of burning home

An off-duty North Reading police officer kicked in the door of a burning home, alerting two residents who apparently ignored sounding smoke alarms to the danger they faced, officials said.
A trucker spotted the flames coming from the left side of the single family home around 1:20 a.m. at 30 Lowell St. and notified the fire department, said Fire Chief Donald W. Stats Jr., who noted Lowell Street is also Route 62 in the town.
Firefighters saw “a heavy volume of fire on arrival coming from the left side of the structure that had self-vented and started to extent do the attic,” he said.
Advertisement
Stats said an off-duty North Reading police officer also saw the fire and eventually kicked in the door to alert the residents inside. He said the smoke alarm had sounded inside the residence.
“Smoke alarms did activate and the occupant did hear it,’' Stats said. “But thought it was something else and basically ignored it initially — until the officer was able to reach them.”
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
North Reading police were expected to release more information later Tuesday.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.