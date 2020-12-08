One person killed, two injured in Revere fire

One person was killed and two other residents were injured during a multi-alarm fire in Revere early Tuesday, officials said.
Revere firefighters first responded to the scene on Thornton Street around 2:40 a.m. and eventually struck 4 alarms to battle the fire, which was reported under control around 10:15 a.m., officials said.
The fire claimed the life of one person and injured two other residents of the triple-decker, according to State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey’s office.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Revere police and fire departments and State Police assigned to Ostroskey’s office and to Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office.
This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.
