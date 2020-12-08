One person killed, two injured in Revere fire

One person was killed and two other residents were injured during a multi-alarm fire in Revere early Tuesday, officials said.

Revere firefighters first responded to the scene on Thornton Street around 2:40 a.m. and eventually struck 4 alarms to battle the fire, which was reported under control around 10:15 a.m., officials said.

The fire claimed the life of one person and injured two other residents of the triple-decker, according to State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey’s office.