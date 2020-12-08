PEM and Salem Pantry join in fight against hunger

The Peabody Essex Museum is teaming with The Salem Pantry to help the fight against hunger in the region.

Through the holiday season partnership, Feeding Community, the Salem museum is collecting food donations from its visitors to give to the pantry, and enrolling volunteers to assist with pantry operations. Additionally, financial donations to the museum and the pantry in December will help the pantry access a $20,000 challenge pledge made by the Fish Family Foundation.

Once each organization receives 200 donations, the gift will be provided. In addition to supporting the pantry, the initiative is intended to raise awareness of food insecurity north of Boston.