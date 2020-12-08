Price tag of Arlington’s new high school capped at $234.3 million

With construction of a new Arlington High School underway, the town recently reached agreement with the construction manager setting a guaranteed maximum price of $234.3 million for the project.

Workers in October began the project’s initial phase, construction of the first two wings of the future 409,000-square-foot building. The new contract agreement with Consigli Construction, which is building the new school, marked the final step in pricing the project and allows for Consigli to proceed with the project in its entirety, officials said.

Because construction bids came in below estimates, the town in the final agreement was able to restore items previously cut from the budget, including lighting at the new athletic fields, a ramp connecting to the Minuteman Bikeway, and a traffic signal at Mill Street.