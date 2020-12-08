These New England women made Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Women list

Also landing places on the list were House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at No. 7, Oprah Winfrey at No. 20, Queen Elizabeth II at No. 46, Rihanna at No. 69, Beyoncé Knowles at No. 72, and Stacey Abrams at No. 72.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel took the top spot on the list , while Christine Lagarde, the head of the European Central Bank, was No. 2, and Kamala Harris, the Vice President-elect of the United States took the third spot.

Forbes has released its annual list of the World’s 100 Most Powerful Women, and a number of women with New England ties made the cut.

“There are 10 heads of state, 38 CEOs and five entertainers among them,” Forbes wrote of the women on this year’s list. “But where they differ in age, nationality and job description, they are united in the ways they have been using their platforms to address the unique challenges of 2020.”

Here are the women with ties to New England who made the list.

Abigail Johnson

Johnson is the chairman and CEO of Boston-based Fidelity Investments and came in at No. 9 on the list.

Forbes listed her net worth at $15 billion.

Shari Redstone

Redstone, the chairwoman of ViacomCBS and the daughter of late media mogul Sumner Redstone, came in at No. 24 on the list. She lives in Westwood, Mass.

In 2019, Redstone oversaw the $12 billion merger of Viacom and CBS.

Forbes notes she is the first woman to have such a large stake of a US media company.

Anne Finucane

Finucane is vice chair of Bank of America and landed the No. 36 on the list. She lives in Massachusetts.

In her role as chair of the Europe division, she is tasked with managing the bank after Brexit, according to Forbes.

In 2019, Finucane received the Edward M. Kennedy Institute Award for Inspired Leadership.

Karen Lynch

Lynch, currently the executive vice president of CVS Health and the president of Aetna, will become CEO of CVS in February 2021. She is new to Forbes’ list this year and took the No. 38 spot.

She lives in Rhode Island, according to Forbes.

In March, Lynch headed the COVID-19 response for the company, which manages the largest number of independently-run COVID testing sites in the country, according to Forbes.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.