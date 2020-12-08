This Mass. town is the best to visit during Christmas time nationwide, according to Country Living

Stockbridge, according to the magazine, is the most representative of “what Christmas magic looks like.”

And one Massachusetts town made the very top of the rankings.

While most people are likely staying closer to home this year due to the pandemic, for those who enjoy getting festive during the holidays, the publication “Country Living” assembled a list of “the best Christmas towns” to put on your future travel bucket list.

The towns were selected based on factors like “the best Christmas light displays, holiday decorating, holiday craft fairs, and other fun festivities,” according to the publication.

Stockbridge came in at No. 1 because of how the town takes on the life of a “Norman Rockwell painting” every Christmas.

The Berkshire County town is permanently captured in memory thanks to the work of then-local painter Norman Rockwell, who captured the spirit of the holiday season in all its small-town New England glory with his painting “Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas (Home for Christmas).”

"Stockbridge Mainstreet at Christmas," Norman Rockwell. 1967. ©Norman Rockwell Family Agency. All rights reserved. (custom credit)

Each year, the town recreates the 1967 painting on the first weekend in December — and 2019 marked the 30th anniversary of its reenactment.

“Old-fashioned cars line the main street to recreate the painting, and the public can tour historic homes decorated for the holidays,” according to Country Living.

Like most major events, festivities in Stockbridge will be going virtual and socially distanced this year.

“Due to the COVID-19 situation and the need to maintain the health and safety of our patrons, we will not be gathering together in celebration this year,” the Stockbridge Chamber of Commerce posted on its website. “We will embrace the character of the ‘Best New England Christmas Town’ with virtual events, and outdoor, masked-up and socially distanced offerings.”

Other New England locales that made the list of 55 include:

5) Essex, Connecticut

11) Cape Cod, Massachusetts

12) Manchester, Vermont

15) Newport, Rhode Island

18) Nantucket, Massachusetts

21) Mystic, Connecticut

36) Woodstock, Vermont





Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.