Unemployment leaves parents in need of a lift

In far too many Massachusetts’ families, both parents suddenly found themselves in a terrible spot: the unemployment line.

As the COVID-19 crisis took hold last spring, tens of millions of Americans lost their jobs in the span of just a few weeks.

For 65 years Globe Santa has been providing holiday gifts to Boston area children. In this time of heightened need, as 500 more families are seeking help this year, please consider giving by phone, mail or at globesanta.org .

Nearly nine months later, the fallout continues from the largest economic collapse since the Great Depression.

“Unfortunately, due to COVID, I am currently out of work,” a mother from Boston wrote in a letter to Globe Santa. “My children’s father is also out of work.”

Advertisement

The mother turned to Globe Santa for assistance in providing their 7-year-old daughter, 4-year-old son, and infant son with Christmas gifts.

She is a substitute teacher at Boston Public Schools, making her well-qualified for the role she’s filled since the pandemic hit.

“My kids are … required to do remote learning,” she wrote. “I spend a lot of time helping with that.”

It’s been the hardest year of their lives, she said in her letter, and her children have struggled with the lack of social interaction and organized activities.

“I am hoping that Globe Santa will be able to help give my kids some sense of normalcy during these crazy times,” she wrote. “I know we’re not the only family that needs help and we are very thankful.”

This family will be on Globe Santa’s list this year, along with thousands of others, so that the children can experience the wonder of Christmas morning with presents from Santa Claus.

More than $1 million dollars was raised in 2019, marking the 32nd straight year that the fund drive topped $1 million, and nearly 30,000 Massachusetts children received a visit from Globe Santa.

Advertisement

Since 1956, generous donors have contributed more than $50 million to the cause and some 2.8 million children in 1.2 million families have benefitted.

Joining that group this season will be a 10-year-old boy from southeastern Massachusetts.

The child’s mother explained in a letter to Globe Santa that the pandemic has made 2020 a year the family would like to forget.

“This is the first time in more than 10 years that both my children’s father and myself are not working,” she wrote. “I am staying at home with my sons for remote schooling at the moment and their father is actively searching for a new job.”

While her eldest son is not eligible for gifts, she’s sure that her 10-year-old would be ecstatic to find winter clothes, toys, games and other Christmas goodies under their tree.

“If you could assist with helping our son with gifts, we would be forever grateful,” she wrote.

She signed off with a nod to Globe Santa’s staff – many of whom toil year-round to make the campaign a success.

“My family and I hope that all of you that work for this program have a blessed Thanksgiving and a Happy Holiday!” her letter concluded.

You can support Globe Santa either by phone, mail or online at globesanta.org.

Christopher Tangney can be reached at ctangney22@hotmail.com.