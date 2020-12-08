A $4.5 billion Trump food program is running out of money early, leaving families hungry and food assistance charities scrambling

The Farmers to Families Food Box program, a staple of food lines across America, was launched by the Trump administration in May to support struggling farmers and feed jobless Americans battered by the pandemic. It was supposed to provide food support through the end of the year. But because of soaring demand and a shortage of federal money, it is ending a month early in many regions of the country, leaving tens of thousands of families without a critical supply of food.

Antihunger experts warned that several other federal food programs are also set to expire, causing food banks across the country to lose about 50 percent of the food they receive from the Agriculture Department, even as food banks report an average 60 percent increase in need.

The program has gone through four rounds of funding since it began this spring: $1.2 billion in contracts were awarded in the first round, $1.76 billion in the second, and $1 billion in the third. The fourth round was cut to $500 million. The USDA, in a statement, acknowledged that the amount of funding in that last round, which covered November and December, ’'resulted in some non-profits being unable to participate and fewer box deliveries.’'

But the USDA added that many nonprofits chose to receive the boxes at a higher rate earlier in the program with the understanding that this would deplete supplies for the last two months of the year. But multiple nonprofits interviewed by The Washington Post said they were not apprised of the limited food resources for this round.

’'The needs are beyond what we can comprehend,’' said Lawdia Kennedy, who oversees a biweekly food drive in suburban Atlanta. ’'We had three truckloads scheduled for Saturday and they just vanished. Six states are right now being told there will be no food, right before Christmas. It’s hard to put into words what this means for the families I serve.’'

Kennedy, who runs a nonprofit called Queen Material Community Center, scrambled unsuccessfully to find an alternative source of food. ’'I’ve been telling people that [the food drive] is postponed and might happen next weekend,’' she said, ’'but that hope is turning into a lie.’'

Likewise, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has seen ’'a huge decrease’' in the number of boxes it receives from the program, according to David May, director of marketing and communications. ’'We are currently receiving 100,000 pounds of [boxes] per week, while we were receiving 3 million pounds per week during the summer,’' May said.

In Florida, the shortfall in the Farmers to Families program was evident Saturday in the parking lot of a shuttered motel about a dozen miles from Disney World. At 6:45 a.m., Yrais Vinana sat in her car, engine off, surrounded by hundreds of laid-off workers who had begun queuing up before dawn for food.

Until this past week, the food drive, run by the Society of St. Andrew, an antihunger charity, and the Unite Here Local 737 union, had distributed $155,805 worth of Farmers to Families food boxes every Saturday. For the past two months, Vinana, who is on furlough from her custodial job at Disney’s Grand Floridian property, could count on receiving one or two 32-pound boxes of food that typically included fresh fruit, milk, meat and cheese — enough to feed her family for three or four days. In Florida, the USDA contracted with Oakes Farms, a major food distributor, to supply the boxes each week.

This past Saturday was different. Instead of boxes of fresh food paid for by the federal government, the union dipped into its savings and raised money on Facebook to buy ramen, canned vegetables, and Goya beans at Walmart.

When the line began moving around 7 a.m., trunks popped open and volunteers, many of whom were also laid-off Disney workers, tossed in the plastic bags of food.

’'One bag per car, no exceptions,’' yelled Jeremy Haicken, president of Unite Here Local 737. Almost under his breath, he added, ’'People can’t believe the government promised food and reneged.’'

Trunk lids slammed. Masked volunteers called out, ’'Have a good one!’' Vinana exited the parking lot and turned onto a gritty stretch of highway lined with minigolf courses, massage parlors, escape rooms, pawnshops, and ’'family fun centers.’' She and others in the food line wouldn’t realize how paltry this week’s assistance was until they unpacked their bags at home.